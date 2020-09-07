4:36pm, 07 September 2020

Worcester’s Andrew Kitchener and Bristol’s Siale Piutau have both been handed three-match bans after appearing before an online disciplinary panel.

Kitchener was sent off for punching Piutau in the 79th-minute of Friday’s Gallagher Premiership match at Sixways. Piutau was cited for punching or striking by independent citing commissioner Tony Diprose following the match.

Independent panel chair Matthew Weaver said: “On consideration of all of the facts, with the benefit of hearing directly from both players and reviewing the video footage, the panel determined that the mandatory mid-range entry point of six weeks should apply.

“There were no aggravating factors applied to either sanction. Both players had accepted the charges and apologised for their actions.

“Mr Kitchener has a clean disciplinary record and, whilst warned about his conduct immediately after receiving the red card, was allowed full mitigation of 50 per cent. He will miss the next three games for Worcester Warriors.

“Mr Piutau has one matter on his record from June 2013 which was for a similar offence.

“On balance however, given the time between the two incidents, the panel decided that this should not prevent him from receiving maximum mitigation and he was also suspended for three matches.”

Piutau is free to play again on September 20. Kitchener’s availability will be confirmed once the fixture dates for round 21 of the Gallagher Premiership are released.