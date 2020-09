12:42am, 03 September 2020

This week on the Aotearoa Rugby Pod, Blues flanker Tony Lamborn joins stand-in host James Parsons and Crusaders halfback Bryn hall to discuss the North vs South rep clash, Lamborn’s Stags side ahead of the Mitre 10 Cup, USA Rugby, and the impact South Africa leaving SANZAAR would have on New Zealand Rugby.

