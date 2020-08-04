This week on the Aotearoa Rugby Pod, Blues hooker James Parsons and Crusaders halfback Bryn Hall join Ross Karl to discuss all things Super Rugby Aotearoa, upcoming All Blacks selection, and Tom Robinson’s chances as the next Bachelor.
