10:13pm, 07 October 2020

This week on the Aotearoa Rugby Pod, North Harbour duo James Parsons and Bryn Hall join Ross Karl to discuss the All Blacks lineout ahead of the opening Bledisloe test, Sam Cane’s first test as the official captain, the key to beating the All Blacks and who will make the starting XV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the entire episode above or listen in the player below: