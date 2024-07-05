Antoine Frisch among eight France debutants

For his 50th Test in charge of France this Saturday, Fabien Galthié has selected an experimental matchday 23 to take on Argentina in Mendoza.

Galthié, who has an impressive 78% winning record, hands debuts to seven starters with two more players in line to make their senior international bow if they are called upon from the bench.

Antoine Frisch is among those set to win their first caps with the Toulon-bound centre, who has spent the last two years with Munster, named in a midfield with Émilien Gailleton.

French-born Frisch was once coveted by Andy Farrell, as he qualifies for Ireland through an Irish grandmother and toured with Emerging Ireland in 2022.

Gailleton’s Pau team-mate, Théo Attissogbe and fellow wing Lester Etien are the other newcomers to a raw backline, which contains Baptiste Serin as captain and scrum-half.

The Toulon No.9 will lead Les Bleus for the second time in his 45th cap, having only previously worn the armband against Italy in the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup.

Serin, who turned 30 last month, is accompanied at half-back by Antoine Hastoy.

In the pack, Jonathan Joseph makes his long-awaited debut at number eight.

The 23-year-old Racing 92 player has been bedevilled by injuries since starring for France in their World Rugby U20 Championship winning campaign in 2018.

Joseph lines up in an all-new back row with fellow uncapped players Lenni Nouchi and Oscar Jegou.

Nouchi, who led France to the World Rugby U20 Championship title last year, was due to start on the bench but has taken his place on the blindside following the late withdrawal of Judicaël Cancoriet.

The third debutant to come from Pau is lock Hugo Auradou, who packs down in the engine room with Baptiste Pesenti.

Props Jean-Baptiste Gros and Georges-Henri Colombe and hooker Gaëtan Barlot make up the front row.

Lyon forward Mickaël Guillard is the only uncapped player on an otherwise experienced bench.

The France team to play Argentina:

15 Léo Barré; 14 Théo Attissogbe, 13 Émilien Gailleton, 12 Antoine Frisch, 11 Lester Etien; 10 Antoine Hastoy, 9 Baptiste Serin; 1 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 2 Gaëtan Barlot, 3 Georges-Henri Colombe, 4 Hugo Auradou, 5 Baptiste Pesenti, 6 Lenni Nouchi, 7 Oscar Jegou, 8 Jordan Joseph.

Replacements: 16 Teddy Baubigny, 17 Sébastien Taofifenua, 18 Demba Bamba, 19 Posolo Tuilagi, 20 Mickaël Guillard, 21 Ibrahim Diallo, 22 Baptiste Couilloud, 23 Melvyn Jaminet.