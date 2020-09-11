6:17am, 11 September 2020

Channel 4 have teamed up with Amazon Prime Video to ensure the England clash with Ireland in the Autumn Nations Cup on November 21 will be shown on free-to-air TV in the UK. The British television network will show two other matches from the tournament, which was created by Six Nations Rugby in response to the autumn tours being abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ireland’s fixture with Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Friday, November 13 will kick off the Autumn Nations Cup and Channel 4 will also show that encounter. After England’s battle with Ireland, the network will finish their live coverage with Ireland’s match against Georgia on November 29.

Channel 4 will have highlights from all rounds of the inaugural competition, which has France, Scotland, Italy and Fiji involved alongside England, Ireland, Wales and Georgia. Amazon secured the majority of TV rights for the tournament, with 14 games to be broadcast to Prime members – including England’s match with Ireland.

Pete Andrews, Channel 4’s head of sport, said: “We’re delighted to have teamed up with Amazon to bring rugby fans this fantastic tournament. It’s thrilling to be offering first-class live international rugby on Channel 4 and it’s great to be launching the tournament live on a Friday night with Ireland v Wales. The England-Ireland match-up the following week is a mouth-watering prospect live on Channel 4.”

Channel 4 will also be showing live coverage of the Heineken Champions Cup Final on October 17. Meanwhile, England are cautiously optimistic that fans will be able to attend their Autumn Nations Cup matches.

“While it has not been possible to go ahead with our four originally scheduled Quilter Internationals, we have worked hard with the Six Nations and other unions to make sure we can deliver an exciting updated schedule given all the challenges Covid-19 has placed on international travel,” Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney said.

“We remain cautiously optimistic about the return of fans to the stadium and look forward to hearing from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the detail following the government’s update. We will provide more information in due course.”

