One-cap All Blacks prospect Braydon Ennor has re-committed to New Zealand Rugby and the Crusaders on a deal that will see him stay in New Zealand until 2023.

The 22-year-old utility back has featured regularly for the Crusaders since making his Super Rugby debut in 2018, playing a key role from either centre or wing as the Christchurch club added two further crowns to the title they bagged three years ago.

Ennor’s rise through the ranks and impressive form led to a maiden All Blacks call up in 2019, with the former New Zealand U20 star making his test debut off the bench against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Given his youth and potential, many are expecting the youngster to add a raft of test caps to his international tally, with Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson describing the news as “awesome”.

“He’s come through some amazing years to make it as an All Black and now he has a chance to stamp his mark on Super Rugby,” he said on Wednesday. “As consistent and professional as he is.

“He’s a really important part of our group, he’s a good man, and he could be a 100-game Crusader at this rate.”

Although he couldn’t be reached for comment, Ennor told RugbyPass in a recent interview of how much he was enjoying his time in the Crusaders set-up.

“There’s obviously a lot of guys that see the success and the amount of All Blacks that are produced through the Crusaders and decide to come down here,” he said.

“There’s a lot of good footy players down here and that’s the consequence that you might not get on the field, but for me, it’s about being in the Crusaders environment, it’s always going to be more beneficial than being anywhere else for me.

“The amount of experience and people that are willing to help you learn is just more beneficial for your rugby career than anything.”

Originally signed on with the Crusaders until the end of next year, Ennor joins club skipper Scott Barrett in extending his contract until 2023.

The 26-year-old lock re-signed with NZR and the Crusaders for three more years last week, joining a high-profile group of players including older brother Beauden and fellow second rower Brodie Retallick in signing on until 2023.

Ennor becomes the seventh All Black, past or present, to join that group as a place in that year’s World Cup squad for France 2023 looms on the horizon.

The Crusaders will open their Super Rugby Aotearoa account with a round two clash against the Hurricanes at Sky Stadium in Wellington on June 21.

All Blacks contract expiry dates

2020

Brett Cameron

Mitchell Drummond

Matt Duffie

Gareth Evans

Jack Goodhue

Vaea Fifita

Shannon Frizell

Luke Jacobson

Josh Ioane

Nepo Laulala

Atu Moli

Angus Ta’avao

Patrick Tuipulotu

2021

Asafo Aumua

Sam Cane

Dane Coles

Bryn Hall

Nathan Harris

David Havili

Akira Ioane

Ngani Laumape

Damian McKenzie

Nehe Milner-Skudder

TJ Perenara

Ardie Savea

Aaron Smith

Codie Taylor

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

Karl Tu’inukuafe

Ofa Tu’ungafasi

Brad Weber

2022

Jordie Barrett

George Bridge

Liam Coltman

Rieko Ioane

Joe Moody

Richie Mo’unga

Sevu Reece

2023

Beauden Barrett

Scott Barrett

Braydon Ennor

Anton Lienert-Brown

Tyrel Lomax

Brodie Retallick

Sam Whitelock