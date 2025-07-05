Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
24 - 36
FT
35 - 25
FT
U20
73 - 14
FT
U20
69 - 22
FT
U20
36 - 33
FT
U20
52 - 26
FT
U20
19 - 19
FT
U20
29 - 14
FT
37 - 12
FT
WOMENS
22 - 31
FT
43 - 17
FT
0 - 48
FT
45 - 0
FT
7 - 106
FT
17 - 22
FT
Tomorrow
08:30
U20
Tomorrow
08:30
U20
Tomorrow
11:00
U20
Tomorrow
11:00
U20
Tomorrow
13:30
U20
Tomorrow
13:30
U20
International

All Blacks vs France takes: Rieko very rusty, France's MVP the TMO

(Photos by MB Media/Getty Images and Joe Allison/Getty Images)

The All Blacks survived a valiant showing from France to hold onto a 31-27 win in the first Test of the Lipovitan-D July Series in Dunedin.

ADVERTISEMENT

A world class showing from Beauden Barrett proved pivotal, while a host of newbies got the taste of Test match rugby for the first time.

Here’s four hot takes from the first All Blacks-France Test.

Rusty Rieko

The move back to the left wing for Rieko Ioane did not prove to be a winner in Dunedin. The 28-year-old looked like a player who hadn’t played on the wing all year, which surprise, surprise, is exactly the case. The Blues centre looked less explosive and at times, lethargic out wide.

Video Spacer

Jesse Kriel sings the praises of speeding duo

Video Spacer

Jesse Kriel sings the praises of speeding duo

He left a dinky Beauden chip kick out to the winger in space to bounce when it was completely catchable on the full. The ball bounced over the sideline just outside the All Blacks’ 22. There were half breaks and one decent break early in the midfield where he failed to link up wide with a long pass.

All in all, it seemed like Leroy Carter or Caleb Clarke would have had more impact and based on that one game, it looks like Ioane is not a genuine left wing option anymore.

Player Carries

1
Ardie Savea
18
2
Damian McKenzie
17
3
Will Jordan
15

Vintage Beauden in top form

Beauden Barrett running the All Blacks’ attack was prime BB looking like his best ever self. Often a dominant running No.10, Barrett’s touches in attack on the All Blacks’ sweep plays were world class. He had a hand in no less than three of the All Blacks’ tries, directly assisting on two of them. The quick pop pass under pressure to Jordan exploding into the gap was exceptional. Will Jordan’s would-be third try that was scratched off also featured Barrett, who was deemed to have benefitted from obstruction.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s noticeable on ground is just how hard Barrett works to orchestrate the strike plays during phase play. In combination with McKenzie, the pair track long metres to disguise there intentions. They swing play late and the pieces fall into place at the last moment to confuse the defence.

Often criticised for goal kicking mishaps, Barrett’s goal kicking was critical in a game decided by four points. He kicked 100 per cent with many tough conversions from the sidelines. Those mattered. The 34-year-old is in vintage touch and shows no signs of slowing down. He is vital to the All Blacks.

Attack

259
Passes
105
182
Ball Carries
94
425m
Post Contact Metres
167m
13
Line Breaks
4

All Blacks bench unit deserve credit

The All Blacks bench unit which included two debutants in Ollie Norris and Du’Plessis Kirifi deserve plenty of credit for coming up big when it counted.

Lacking experience the fresh legs held strong on France’s chance to win the game, with reserve midfielder Quinn Tupaea dislodging the ball in the tackle to force the key turnover. From the scrum, the All Blacks new front row put the screws on France and won a relieving penalty. From the lineout, they saw the clock wind down to end the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s what you need from the finishers in Test rugby. Execution under pressure and to deliver the basics when it matters. Last year the bench lost control in the final quarter in a number of the losses.

France still overrated

Credit to France for making the game a contest but let’s stop short of heaping glory on France’s second and third stringers.

This was an experimental All Black side with four debutants, multiple players out of their core positions, and plenty of players with less than 10 caps on the field. A rookie lock played 80 minutes, and a lock played blindside flanker for 80 minutes. One winger hasn’t played there for six years and the other was forced off the field 60 seconds in.

Former England flyhalf Andy Goode called it the first choice All Blacks side. Goode must have been on hallucinogens if that’s what he thought he was watching. Perhaps its credit to the newcomers if he thought they played up the standard of the first string side.

Either way, France tackled all night and barely offered much at the other end. They were starved of territory and possession in the second half.

You could see the class of France’s best, the likes of Gabin Villiere and Mickaël Guillard but the TMO was basically their MVP, parachuting in to overrule three tries.

That aided France massively, as the time spent attacking to earn those tries went to waste and it created dead clock in the game.

The overruling in the first half was a 14-point swing, with France scoring two phases from the scrum after Roigard’s break and assist for Jordie Barrett was called back after referee Nic Berry ruled the ball went backward from prop Fletcher Newell on the phase before.

If the All Blacks do put their first string team on the field, there will be a much larger margin in the second and third Tests and Goode can rest easy.

Recommended

'Never went away': All Blacks halfback impressed with inexperienced France side

Will Jordan on the 'soft' tries that let France back into the game

Scott Robertson reflects on tight victory over France in Dunedin

Du'Plessis Kirifi on the All Blacks final defensive stand against France

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Rassie Erasmus' 'sad' verdict on Jasper Wiese's latest red card

2

England player ratings vs Argentina | Second Test July 2025

3

Rugby World Cup regulars torn apart by Uruguay in Montevideo

4

Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

5

British & Irish Lions player ratings vs AUNZ XV | 2025 Lions series

6

All Blacks player ratings vs France | Lipovitan-D July Series 2nd Test

7

Springboks directly address concerns after axe swing selection

8

Wales given 2 days off to allow ‘time to grieve’

Comments

129 Comments
I
IkeaBoy 6 days ago

Territory and possession was even. The AB’s dominated in areas they should - three times as many line breaks and twice as many carries - but not nearly as efficient as France.


AB’s got 2.3 PTS off 13 entries in the 22. France had 4.8 PTS off 5 entries. Both teams left PTS behind with their unforced errors.


Has the makings of a very even series.

J
JW 6 days ago

The French team being a good punching page for the All Blacks was the only commonsense take Ben. 1 out of 4 is not bad, better than none out of 4.


The French side even gave the bonus of replying with their own points every time NZ scored, keeping it nice and tight to help mimic a competitive game for the new players to get immersed in.

I
IkeaBoy 6 days ago

You rascal!

J
Jacque 6 days ago

I just wanna hear - form All Black supporters - who becomes part of the matchday 23 in 2 months time for the Rugby Championship?


Tamati Williams? Who else?

J
JW 6 days ago

You’re thinking of the wrong best prop in the world, Tyrel Lomax.

J
Jacque 6 days ago

RIEKO rusty? For the last 3 years?????

J
J C 6 days ago

Yep article sounds about right. Unfortunately to all the AB’s haters out there, a rebuild team still is competitive in world rugby. Surprise, surprise - amazing what a country of 5m with a small budget can do, even with a policy where we only select people with local contracts.


AB’s will gell next game and pile on 25 points + differential. Oh and yes france were v good btw, loved that game.

Y
YeowNotEven 6 days ago

“It’s not good enough at this level to not get the big calls right. We have the technology, why don’t they use it?”

You want the right calls, this is what it looks like.

I myself would rather take the good with the bad and have the game move along faster, wins and losses be damned.

Have the ref and the touch judges make the calls, and call the TMO if they on the field ask for the TMO.

Until the TMO is asked, the TMO shuts his goddamn pie hole and keeps his opinions to himself.

J
Jordon 7 days ago

The biggest concern from this game, and there were not many, is rieko. This guy is a marquee player on a big contract and now he doesn’t fit into the 23. Doesn’t have the vision or instinct to play centre and is so down on pace these days he is not even close to being a test match wing.

T
Top16 7 days ago

C'est vrai, on s'emballe face aux commentaires ultras partisans. Surtout quand il s'agit de journalistes à la vue étroite. Ils doivent à mon sens avoir un peu plus de recul dans leurs commentaires. Comme par exemple comparer une équipe avec un grand vécu et un entraîneur qu'ils pratiquent depuis 1 saison et une équipe qui à 3 semaines et 1 match dans les jambes. Du coup, même s'il y a toujours une part de chance dans un résultat sportif, laquelle est la plus surclassé? L'équipe A ou la B, C ou D on ne sait plus à force.

Mais je suis désolé, je m'emballe. Je suis un simple fan de rugby qui apprécie les valeurs de ce sport qu'elle que soit le clubs, la nation ou l'hémisphère !!

Le courage et la vaillance sur un terrain méritent le respect, même si le résultat peu paraître chanceux. C'est mon humble avis😇

C
Carlos 7 days ago

Et vous pense que les commentaires des Français sont diferentes?

S
SF 7 days ago

This shows us how weak their “super"rugby really is compared to European competitions like URC😂

C
Carlos 7 days ago

I think I saw a different game. Except I do remember watching Rieko being terrible. Does he know how to pass a ball? It didn’t seem so.

T
Top16 7 days ago

Continuez avec votre arrogance de journaliste qui soit disant connaissent le rugby mondial!

Voutre attention ne se porte que sur le Super Rugby et les Springboks que vous regrettez d'avoir viré.

Maïs le rugby progresse dans le monde entier en qualité et profondeur de nouveau joueur. Et je pense que le Top 14, PR et URC y sont plus pour quelque-chose que le SR.

Hate de voir le second test!!!😉

H
Hammer Head 7 days ago

Guys guys. This is an English website. Please have some respect. Or else I’m going to start communicating in Afrikaans.


Die hond blaf…

C
Carlos 7 days ago

Ríen en espagnol aussi.

J
J Marc 7 days ago

Ce n'est pas la peine de répondre à de l'arrogance par la méme chose. Même si je suis d'accord avec Soliloquin, ce site , longtemps très intéressant se transforme en “ Putaclic”, le summum de la malhonnêteté ayant été atteint par l'article de NB ,il y a deux jours.

S
Soliloquin 7 days ago

At least the New Zealand Herald has more class and praises some French players for their performances like Attissogbé or Guillard.


Here it’s just TMO talk being the MVP of the game for France. Another way of diminishing the efforts made by this « disrespectful » squad.

Sorry, correct calls.


Just like France should have been mad at themselves for the number of handling errors they made at Twickenham during the last 6Nations, the ABs could mainly focus on theirs.


But one thing the authors of article are doing well, it’s buzzing titles for engagement. Putaclic+++

G
GrandDisse 6 days ago

C’est Ben Smith. La plupart de ses articles sont effectivement du putaclic avec le plus souvent pour cible les sud-africains. Il n’y a qu’à faire un tour sur son twitter pour jauger le niveau.

Pas grand chose à tirer de ses articles hormis peut-être une traduction en français puis un affichage dans le vestiaire des bleus avant les prochains tests..

J
JW 6 days ago

Hey hey hey, dont blame the players they didn’t earn the disrespect tag.


ABs look to be trialing the pop pass craze, still needs some work yes.

At least the New Zealand Herald has more class and praises some French players for their performances like Attissogbé or Guillard.

The team didn’t even get any praise back home in France? I wouldn’t expect if from Australia of all places then, NZ sources are the total opposite to this time of publishing Putaclic+_+

C
Carlos 7 days ago

In Spanish puta-clic…..😳

E
ED 7 days ago

This article simply shows that the writer is overrated when he is called a sport journalist (which is not a surprise)…

W
Werner 7 days ago

Ironically it was NZR that called for more TMO intervention and led the campaign for WR to do so.

W
Wayneo 7 days ago

At home, 31-27 against a French “C” team.

S
SR 7 days ago

That was no C team that's their B team alot played in England v France 15 last week. Slimani Fikou and Woki to name 3 all experienced French caps.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Kane James: 'I think it’s really important to not like losing'

The Exeter Chiefs backrow talks about his Pacific Island genes, rugby obsession and admiration for Ardie Savea.

LONG READ

‘He never backs down from a fight’ - Jack Conan times another Lions run to perfection

An outsider earlier in the season, the Ireland No.8 has come up on the rails for a second straight Lions tour.

LONG READ

Maua Letiu: 'Dad was a stay-at-home dad, Mum worked in a chicken factory - they didn't sit and complain'

The Junior All Blacks captain is inspired by his Samoan parents and their sacrifice as he prepares to play for a place in the World Rugby U20 Championship final.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
TD 4 minutes ago
Beauden Barrett weighs in on controversial yellow card

The intentional knock down resulting in a yellow is maybe the worst rule in sports. The fact that a spear tackle result in the same punishment makes no sense. Imagine a new fan watching that game and trying to make sense on how a player throwing his hand at a ball results in the same punishment as dropping a man on his head.

24 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 8 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus' 'sad' verdict on Jasper Wiese's latest red card

If he had have actually head butted someone. That was a bit of a push when things got emotional, used head instead of hands.

These things used to be a bit a laugh after the game. Now we’re all clutching our rosary beads.

14 Go to comments
B
BA 9 minutes ago
Oli Mathis out, Simpson to start at No.10 for U20 semi-final clash

Good team,boys need to really up the accuracy for this game even tho I don’t think French boys are quite as good up front as previous couple of years Puma boys gave them a hurry up at scrum time but still lethal all over the park, Kiwi boys have some devastating ball carriers Micah Fale is so much fun to watch off bench hope he gets a chance to wind up

2 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 14 minutes ago
Paul O’Connell 'feels sorry' for Portugal after Lisbon massacre

I've been in the stands for Munster V Māori’s twice.


Among the greatest rugby experiences of my life. Never seen respect like it. Proper, proper fans.


Both times the result was irrelevant as the sport won. Every player, man, woman and child living the games values.


Beautiful, bai!!!!!!

3 Go to comments
B
BA 18 minutes ago
Garry Ringrose ruled out of first Lions Test against Australia

Well that solves one headache for Faz & co naybe creates another with who to pick at 12 but not a bad headache to have

1 Go to comments
B
BA 26 minutes ago
Beauden Barrett weighs in on controversial yellow card

The just need to tier the bin system 5 minutes,10,20 and ur outta here 5 minute is for everything not dangerous no need for cards just hand signals like basketball give out more penalty tries not sin bin on repeat team offending

24 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 38 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

I did not ask yourself or anyone to believe or agree with me and good for you for being such a connected person. Anyway You don’t know me from Adam so let us just leave it at that regarding playing the game. I said that it is not a conspiracy theory. It is what I was told way before he was selected as a Springbok and here he is. If you think anyone in the Moerat fam are “needy kids” when talking rugby then cool. No need to get worked up.

93 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Paul O’Connell 'feels sorry' for Portugal after Lisbon massacre

No it is not, you are always more than welcome to come play the Māori, boys probably be more than happy to come North tbh and Samoa Tonga still can get a good team together it’s the getting them together with zero cash that’s a problem

3 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

Absolutely relevant. It's because of useless refs that the game is taking a nose dive. If he did his job properly, there would be way less problems. Too long have refs gotten away with officiating that's even worse than school rugby. Too long have the NH had their fingers in that nice big fat pie of WR. Doing everything in their power to give the NH the edge, trying to force everyone else to play the game via the NH way by changing, deleting it adding new laws. Currently the main man might be Australian, but he has no power surrounded by the NH lackeys isn't it? Which refs gets preference at most tournaments including the WC? The NH refs. Brace always blows against the Boks. This hasn't been his first time not his last time.

93 Go to comments
M
MM 1 hour ago
Beauden Barrett weighs in on controversial yellow card

That just doesn’t make sense!…

24 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Double Test upsets as Rugby Europe teams shock North America

That is a good result for rugby Spain are a good team and those 2 teams would benefit from playing each other more yup it is good to play better sides but not getting hidings by 60 points

9 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

Italy is much better than what people give them credit for. The Boks cohesion is the biggest problem. I am not worried about the Boks. Everyone see what they want to see. You want to see the Boks as weak and want them to lose. Like some AB's fans ( not most of them ), that expects the AB's to make it 2 run away wins against the Boks. Big scores. Should I remind you that the Boks are double WC champs? That they have beaten the AB's 4 times in a row? Whatever you may wish in your fairy land of dreams, that is not going to happen. Games between the Boks and AB's is always a closely fought contest that could go either way. Where teams like the Barbarians, Italy and Georgia aren't taken that seriously, the same can't be said of the AB's. We treat them them with the respect they deserve. There will be no experiments. They will get the best the Boks have and the Boks will be razor sharp. Honed in like snipers. Whoever wins those two tests will be deserved winners, and I can promise you this… Players on both sides will be sore and bloodied, because they will leave everything on the field like they always do.

93 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Double Test upsets as Rugby Europe teams shock North America

All player development

roads should lead to MLR in that part of the world?it would be in US benefit to have a strong neighborhood and gives opportunities in the pros so many dudes are from way further away than Canada or even Chile

9 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Double Test upsets as Rugby Europe teams shock North America

I suspect a rather large number of naturalized Eagles will be soaring in 31 and the games leading up to it, MLR got good money in it for the long haul

9 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

I didn't know he was injured too. Vincent Tsithuka is available and Roos did play well. Kolisi it seemed they were monitoring on a day to day basis. He might play to be ready for the RC. No matter who we think of, we can be sure that Rassie will surprise us all again

93 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Double Test upsets as Rugby Europe teams shock North America

Fiji and Japan going to probably be playing with the big boys next year with ABs touring SA and this will mean something has to change up ? If that goes well then you could add Uruguay and Chile to that comp, and then u sort out something good for the rest?

9 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Beauden Barrett weighs in on controversial yellow card

Should be upgraded to red and a 3 week ban minimum

24 Go to comments
j
jh 1 hour ago
Kane James: 'I think it’s really important to not like losing'

Niue is a famous rugby nation despite its lack of size.

Just as well for the rest of the world there aren’t a million of them.

Keep it up James!

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 1 hour ago
England player ratings vs Argentina | Second Test July 2025

Still using laughing emojis to compensate for your lack of wit I see? 🤡


The country with the biggest rugby resources in the world fluking a couple of matches is hardly worth your goose stepping around the place Tommy Goebbels!

16 Go to comments
S
SteveD 2 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus' 'sad' verdict on Jasper Wiese's latest red card

Well said. Thanks. I’m afraid after this match I now have as little respect for the Ities - and the referees who let them get away it - as I used to have for the Argies. Their spoiling and continually offsides play is perhaps the only way they can win, but it gets really irritating, and which no doubt got under Wiese's skin. But, hey, it almost got them near to the Boks last week, but luckily not this time, by a country mile.

14 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Richard Whiffin: 'I 100 per-cent believe Wales has the talent to thrive.' Richard Whiffin: 'I 100 per-cent believe Wales has the talent to thrive.'
Search