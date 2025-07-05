All Blacks vs France takes: Rieko very rusty, France's MVP the TMO
The All Blacks survived a valiant showing from France to hold onto a 31-27 win in the first Test of the Lipovitan-D July Series in Dunedin.
A world class showing from Beauden Barrett proved pivotal, while a host of newbies got the taste of Test match rugby for the first time.
Here’s four hot takes from the first All Blacks-France Test.
Rusty Rieko
The move back to the left wing for Rieko Ioane did not prove to be a winner in Dunedin. The 28-year-old looked like a player who hadn’t played on the wing all year, which surprise, surprise, is exactly the case. The Blues centre looked less explosive and at times, lethargic out wide.
He left a dinky Beauden chip kick out to the winger in space to bounce when it was completely catchable on the full. The ball bounced over the sideline just outside the All Blacks’ 22. There were half breaks and one decent break early in the midfield where he failed to link up wide with a long pass.
All in all, it seemed like Leroy Carter or Caleb Clarke would have had more impact and based on that one game, it looks like Ioane is not a genuine left wing option anymore.
Vintage Beauden in top form
Beauden Barrett running the All Blacks’ attack was prime BB looking like his best ever self. Often a dominant running No.10, Barrett’s touches in attack on the All Blacks’ sweep plays were world class. He had a hand in no less than three of the All Blacks’ tries, directly assisting on two of them. The quick pop pass under pressure to Jordan exploding into the gap was exceptional. Will Jordan’s would-be third try that was scratched off also featured Barrett, who was deemed to have benefitted from obstruction.
What’s noticeable on ground is just how hard Barrett works to orchestrate the strike plays during phase play. In combination with McKenzie, the pair track long metres to disguise there intentions. They swing play late and the pieces fall into place at the last moment to confuse the defence.
Often criticised for goal kicking mishaps, Barrett’s goal kicking was critical in a game decided by four points. He kicked 100 per cent with many tough conversions from the sidelines. Those mattered. The 34-year-old is in vintage touch and shows no signs of slowing down. He is vital to the All Blacks.
All Blacks bench unit deserve credit
The All Blacks bench unit which included two debutants in Ollie Norris and Du’Plessis Kirifi deserve plenty of credit for coming up big when it counted.
Lacking experience the fresh legs held strong on France’s chance to win the game, with reserve midfielder Quinn Tupaea dislodging the ball in the tackle to force the key turnover. From the scrum, the All Blacks new front row put the screws on France and won a relieving penalty. From the lineout, they saw the clock wind down to end the game.
That’s what you need from the finishers in Test rugby. Execution under pressure and to deliver the basics when it matters. Last year the bench lost control in the final quarter in a number of the losses.
France still overrated
Credit to France for making the game a contest but let’s stop short of heaping glory on France’s second and third stringers.
This was an experimental All Black side with four debutants, multiple players out of their core positions, and plenty of players with less than 10 caps on the field. A rookie lock played 80 minutes, and a lock played blindside flanker for 80 minutes. One winger hasn’t played there for six years and the other was forced off the field 60 seconds in.
Former England flyhalf Andy Goode called it the first choice All Blacks side. Goode must have been on hallucinogens if that’s what he thought he was watching. Perhaps its credit to the newcomers if he thought they played up the standard of the first string side.
The @AllBlacks should be thanking Fabien Galthie for taking the shags on tour! The first choice New Zealand team only just beat @FranceRugby 3rd string! 😂
— Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) July 5, 2025
Either way, France tackled all night and barely offered much at the other end. They were starved of territory and possession in the second half.
You could see the class of France’s best, the likes of Gabin Villiere and Mickaël Guillard but the TMO was basically their MVP, parachuting in to overrule three tries.
That aided France massively, as the time spent attacking to earn those tries went to waste and it created dead clock in the game.
The overruling in the first half was a 14-point swing, with France scoring two phases from the scrum after Roigard’s break and assist for Jordie Barrett was called back after referee Nic Berry ruled the ball went backward from prop Fletcher Newell on the phase before.
If the All Blacks do put their first string team on the field, there will be a much larger margin in the second and third Tests and Goode can rest easy.
Territory and possession was even. The AB’s dominated in areas they should - three times as many line breaks and twice as many carries - but not nearly as efficient as France.
AB’s got 2.3 PTS off 13 entries in the 22. France had 4.8 PTS off 5 entries. Both teams left PTS behind with their unforced errors.
Has the makings of a very even series.
The French team being a good punching page for the All Blacks was the only commonsense take Ben. 1 out of 4 is not bad, better than none out of 4.
The French side even gave the bonus of replying with their own points every time NZ scored, keeping it nice and tight to help mimic a competitive game for the new players to get immersed in.
You rascal!
I just wanna hear - form All Black supporters - who becomes part of the matchday 23 in 2 months time for the Rugby Championship?
Tamati Williams? Who else?
You’re thinking of the wrong best prop in the world, Tyrel Lomax.
RIEKO rusty? For the last 3 years?????
Yep article sounds about right. Unfortunately to all the AB’s haters out there, a rebuild team still is competitive in world rugby. Surprise, surprise - amazing what a country of 5m with a small budget can do, even with a policy where we only select people with local contracts.
AB’s will gell next game and pile on 25 points + differential. Oh and yes france were v good btw, loved that game.
“It’s not good enough at this level to not get the big calls right. We have the technology, why don’t they use it?”
You want the right calls, this is what it looks like.
I myself would rather take the good with the bad and have the game move along faster, wins and losses be damned.
Have the ref and the touch judges make the calls, and call the TMO if they on the field ask for the TMO.
Until the TMO is asked, the TMO shuts his goddamn pie hole and keeps his opinions to himself.
The biggest concern from this game, and there were not many, is rieko. This guy is a marquee player on a big contract and now he doesn’t fit into the 23. Doesn’t have the vision or instinct to play centre and is so down on pace these days he is not even close to being a test match wing.
C'est vrai, on s'emballe face aux commentaires ultras partisans. Surtout quand il s'agit de journalistes à la vue étroite. Ils doivent à mon sens avoir un peu plus de recul dans leurs commentaires. Comme par exemple comparer une équipe avec un grand vécu et un entraîneur qu'ils pratiquent depuis 1 saison et une équipe qui à 3 semaines et 1 match dans les jambes. Du coup, même s'il y a toujours une part de chance dans un résultat sportif, laquelle est la plus surclassé? L'équipe A ou la B, C ou D on ne sait plus à force.
Mais je suis désolé, je m'emballe. Je suis un simple fan de rugby qui apprécie les valeurs de ce sport qu'elle que soit le clubs, la nation ou l'hémisphère !!
Le courage et la vaillance sur un terrain méritent le respect, même si le résultat peu paraître chanceux. C'est mon humble avis😇
Et vous pense que les commentaires des Français sont diferentes?
This shows us how weak their “super"rugby really is compared to European competitions like URC😂
I think I saw a different game. Except I do remember watching Rieko being terrible. Does he know how to pass a ball? It didn’t seem so.
Continuez avec votre arrogance de journaliste qui soit disant connaissent le rugby mondial!
Voutre attention ne se porte que sur le Super Rugby et les Springboks que vous regrettez d'avoir viré.
Maïs le rugby progresse dans le monde entier en qualité et profondeur de nouveau joueur. Et je pense que le Top 14, PR et URC y sont plus pour quelque-chose que le SR.
Hate de voir le second test!!!😉
Guys guys. This is an English website. Please have some respect. Or else I’m going to start communicating in Afrikaans.
Die hond blaf…
Ríen en espagnol aussi.
Ce n'est pas la peine de répondre à de l'arrogance par la méme chose. Même si je suis d'accord avec Soliloquin, ce site , longtemps très intéressant se transforme en “ Putaclic”, le summum de la malhonnêteté ayant été atteint par l'article de NB ,il y a deux jours.
At least the New Zealand Herald has more class and praises some French players for their performances like Attissogbé or Guillard.
Here it’s just TMO talk being the MVP of the game for France. Another way of diminishing the efforts made by this « disrespectful » squad.
Sorry, correct calls.
Just like France should have been mad at themselves for the number of handling errors they made at Twickenham during the last 6Nations, the ABs could mainly focus on theirs.
But one thing the authors of article are doing well, it’s buzzing titles for engagement. Putaclic+++
C’est Ben Smith. La plupart de ses articles sont effectivement du putaclic avec le plus souvent pour cible les sud-africains. Il n’y a qu’à faire un tour sur son twitter pour jauger le niveau.
Pas grand chose à tirer de ses articles hormis peut-être une traduction en français puis un affichage dans le vestiaire des bleus avant les prochains tests..
Hey hey hey, dont blame the players they didn’t earn the disrespect tag.
ABs look to be trialing the pop pass craze, still needs some work yes.
The team didn’t even get any praise back home in France? I wouldn’t expect if from Australia of all places then, NZ sources are the total opposite to this time of publishing Putaclic+_+
In Spanish puta-clic…..😳
This article simply shows that the writer is overrated when he is called a sport journalist (which is not a surprise)…
Ironically it was NZR that called for more TMO intervention and led the campaign for WR to do so.
At home, 31-27 against a French “C” team.
That was no C team that's their B team alot played in England v France 15 last week. Slimani Fikou and Woki to name 3 all experienced French caps.