International

All Blacks vs England takeaways: The Perenara fade away, Razor's defensive concern

By Ben Smith
Alex Mitchell of England passes during the International Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and England at Forsyth Barr Stadium on July 06, 2024 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Scott Robertson was the first to admit there was plenty to work on following the 16-15 win over England, but was elated at the effort and grit of his side to get the result.

He lamented the missed opportunities in the first half, which he wanted to put England under scoreboard pressure and force them to chase the game.

Not coming up with two or three tries in that first half changed the complexion of the game and forced the All Blacks into an arm wrestle in the second.

We saw a number of new things from the All Blacks under Razor and his coaching staff, here are four takeaways from the first Test from a New Zealand perspective.

Counter-attack imperative

The All Blacks’ intent off turnover ball was very clear in Dunedin: use every opportunity from the free play.

Whilst not new for the All Blacks and something that was seen throughout Foster’s tenure, the ‘click’ plays in transition look to be back in a big way.

It took all of 39 seconds to see it when a high pass above Tommy Freeman’s head was scooped quickly by Sevu Reece. Within half a second four black jerseys swarmed around Reece down a five metre flank. The interlinking play finished with Samipeni Finau falling into touch despite a last ditch offload, but that intent continued all through the half.

Just seven minutes in, a Codie Taylor ruck steal 30 metres from their own line was quickly shovelled down the short side by Tyrel Lomax. Short, sharp passes attacked the condensed space and Perofeta slipped an offload in contact to Reece.

Before the half, a botched England strike play was sent across their own goal posts to Jordie Barrett for a scamper. After a change of possession the No 12 snatched a ruck steal which was the biggest opportunity to launch.

Ardie Savea’s inside pass to McKenzie was called forward, and Tommy Freeman snatched a smart intercept to kill off the play. A 90 metre All Black try went begging in the process.

This is the part of the All Blacks’ game that will put the world on notice. If these plays start coming together they will bury teams who want to throw the ball around but can’t.

Lots of shapes but second half fade

In phase play the All Blacks showed a lot of structure and different shapes and McKenzie played a steady hand running the show.

In the first half they really had to set up deep to negate some of the line speed, which to England’s credit did the job. The pressure forced enough slow passes that they were able to close on the open man.

Henry Slade was outstanding on the edge, as was Feyi-Waboso. George Furbank proved tough as nails, taking some decent shots from Sevu but also delivering one himself jamming in Rieko Ioane.

Each variation showed a lot of McKenzie playing out the back a lot, rolling off screens. A nice switch by TJ Perenara allowed Stephen Perofeta to expose England after beating his one-on-one. That was one of the few periods of attack the All Blacks were winning gain line.

In the second half without Perenara on the field, the All Blacks fell into static ball rendering most of the patterns useless. They found themselves going backward and resorting to the “grind” of the kicking game to win some penalties.

Not the worst outcome, they found way and did what they needed to get the result, but there is lots to think about in attack to build a platform that gives front foot ball.

TJ’s absence

Speaking of TJ’s absence, the Hurricane is now under an injury cloud, which throws doubt over how the side will be configured for the second Test.

Crusaders halfback Noah Hotham has been drafted in but wouldn’t be expected to see the field unless another No 9 goes down.

We saw forty minutes of Finlay Christie who struggled to deal with pressure at the breakdown at Test level a couple of times.

He got pinched by Maro Itoje, giving flashbacks of when Kwagga Smith stripped him for a try at Mt Smart last year.

To his credit, Christie’s box kicking was a big part of winning the second half, but the All Blacks’ attack has never really fired with Christie on the field, going back to 2023.

There is a big question mark there despite the continual selection. He needs a big showing at Test level and Eden Park might be his chance.

Ratima is the No 9 with the best pass in the country but he will likely get picked on the bench.

Nit picking the defence

The defence kept a pretty clean sheet, no penalties in the contact area and few at the breakdown, and in the end only conceded 15 points which at Test level is fantastic.

Nit picking the defence, if there was something to be concerned about it was the ease at which England made ground in the lead up to their tries.

Perhaps it was the fast track in Dunedin that played a part. Alex Mitchell probing around the rucks made big in roads. And that led to both tries.

Quick ball after a George Furbank kick return skinned the All Blacks down the blind, a nice flick pass kept the ball alive. They rumbled down and forced a goal line drop out.

After the restart, another Marcus Smith grubber trapped McKenzie on the side line and from the five metre lineout Maro Itoje grabbed his try a few phases into the movement.

In the second half after a short side raid that begun the momentum around halfway, Marcus Smith put Cunningham-South through a hole. Tommy Freeman came up metres short and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso finished off as the All Blacks just ran out of room to defend.

Their were some sloppy misses in those movements and not shutting down Mitchell proved costly.

The All Blacks were lucky in a sense that referee Nika Amashukeli loved pinging the side in possession of the ball, calling up sides for sealing off regularly.

Ardie Savea also came up with two massive ruck penalties on defence, both times coming inside their own 22 with England hot on attack.

The reason why it’s an issue is the All Blacks face the Springboks twice in South Africa, and Ireland and France away.

Those big sides will see how England were able to run over Robertson’s side and follow suit later in the year.

All Black second row Brodie Retallick joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk, touching on life in Japan, RWC 2023 and the future of All Black rugby. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

3 Comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago

I actually thought BB coming on restored some much needed structure. He did lose one kicking battle, but whatever we were trying to do between minutes 30 and 50 was not working and getting worse.

All of the ABs history with rush defence shows you can’t go around it from static ball, you have to punch holes through it, and/or kick earlier in the phase count. DMac kicks as a last resort, with back foot ball, under pressure. Whereas BB will seize an opportunity to do it on the first phase on the front foot if it will put pressure on, which he did beautifully a couple of times. Fans don’t like this but it made a bug difference on Saturday. Simply going through the hands, as the ABs reverted to doing, often in their own half, was starting to look like the disastrous NH tour of 2021. I hope they vary their kicking game a bit more next week.

Maybe not just BB, but the whole bench completely changed the game. Reiko was average and ALB must now be putting some serious pressure on him, and Vaa’i made a huge difference when he came on. It’s a shame we don’t have more locks to give him some genuine game time at 6. Finau seems like the type of player that would really relish an arm wrestle, but he was fairly quiet, and Vaa’i had a noticeable impact.

Perofeta was possibly the biggest surprise. Came in with a bit of a question mark, not on his ability but being the first choice 15, and he was excellent. England preferred to kick to DMac so I don’t think Perofeta was under any high ball pressure, but he added a lot of attacking intent coming into the line that BB doesn’t really provide.

M
Michael 2 hours ago

I don't think Christie has yet summoned up the courage to start challenging around the rucks. That will help the attack flourish more when he's on the field.

How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

Steve Borthwick's defence flummoxed New Zealand during a period when they are normally so ruthless.

Mick Cleary: 'England had a chance. They blew it. They need to take that hurt and use it.'

However you dress it up, an improving England missed a gilt-edged chance to register a first win on New Zealand soil for 21 years

Gatland needs a catalyst to start the Wales fightback or the game faces a stark future

Wales are on the ropes and in an arena where results matter, they need to give the Welsh public something to cheer about

T
Turlough 20 minutes ago
Dan Sheehan leads long list of Irish injuries heading into second Test

South Africa had the best of play but Farrell is absolutely correct to use the correct channels and bring issuesto attention ahead of the next test. That’s his role as head coach and he must do it to make sure his team have a more even rub of the green in Durban. If World Rugby are trying to protect players than why was Snyman’s foul play on Casey not penalized? As well as hitting him long after the ball is gone, Snyman uses all his force to smash Casey into the ground knocking him unconcious….then Snyman slides his body up Caseys and uses his head to push Casey’s head into the ground again. Real scvmbag stuff. They won’t thank him in Munster or Leinster for that. We don’t like cowards.

2 Go to comments
J
Jmann 24 minutes ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

perhaps if offside had been called properly the difference may have been larger. You need to bring more than a rush defence to beat NZ… you also need a few cards.

5 Go to comments
B
Barry 26 minutes ago
New Zealand U20 vs Spain U20 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Need good points haul to make SEMIS i reckon !!!

2 Go to comments
B
Barry 32 minutes ago
New Zealand U20 vs Spain U20 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

EXPECT A CRICKET SCORE IF FINE!

2 Go to comments
T
Tom 42 minutes ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

Notoriously difficult to kick in Dunedin. Dmac is a good kicker that also struggled. If the poor kicking continues at Eden Park then it's a concern, but it wouldn't stop me wanting Marcus at ten especially with Slade in the side. Fin doesn't look ready to take the reigns, he looks scared of making mistakes and isn't expressing himself. I'm more concerned by us going back to using the grubber kick so much. I hope with the confidence gained from running the ABs so close, we will see a bit more of the running game which worked so well against Ireland. Mitchell and Furbank did their best to create but there was a lot of hesitancy ball in hand amongst the backs. There wasn't the same commitment we saw in the 6N and we looked like we were caught between a pre-game plan to kick and the instinct to play heads-up. I want to see Freeman get involved more, he needs to take a leaf from Telea. He's wasted sat on the wing. We need him popping up in midfield, hitting running lines. Spencer coming on is an issue for me. Going from a high tempo 9 to a more pragmatic one isn't going to work, we will continue to lose momentum as we have in the last two games Spencer has played. He's a very good player but he's not one you want replacing Alex Mitchell. Randall's kicking is highly suspect but we have to take the risk.

5 Go to comments
D
Don 45 minutes ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

Great article Nick, as always. Question for you - do any teams play better against the rush D? And are there any common denominators in the approach to get the better of it?

5 Go to comments
A
Andrew 50 minutes ago
Hamilton Boys farewell one of the great coaches in New Zealand schoolboy rugby

Rameka Phophi ? Poihipi please.

1 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'England had a chance. They blew it. They need to take that hurt and use it.'

Match played out almost exactly as expected, right down to England losing all momentum when Spencer and Fin Smith came on. Contrary to what the Kiwis expected with a dominant English pack, our true strength is our aggression off the ball and ability to shut down the ABs offense. The only thing which I didn't foresee was our lack of cohesion with ball in hand, we should have been better. We didn't protect the ball well enough and went back to too many silly attacking kicks. Despite Furbank’s best efforts to drag us into the match ball in hand as he did against Ireland, the inside backs looked uncharacteristically jittery (Mitchell aside). Both kickers struggled and I'm sure Marcus will regain form. He's a good kicker who had a bad day. I hope we will gain confidence from coming so close and throw a few more punches with ball in hand, we need to look after the ball, build phases and build pressure. I really hope we can find the mettle and energy to back up that second half defensive performance at Eden Park. That's a big if, but I believe if we can defend that well again, the attack will be improved and we will win. It's going to take a great performance though. Only selection concerns for me are on the bench, especially the halfbacks. I like Fin Smith but he's not shown anything in an England shirt yet, he should stay on the bench unless Marcus is injured, we could also consider using Slade as the backup 10, that's a big risk but Fin hasn't looked up to the task yet. That's not to say he won't in years to come but he's been underwhelming, even his late touch finder was conservative when we needed to be taking risks. Another big risk is bringing Randall back. I think it's necessary though, his kicking is bad but we can't afford to lose that momentum again. After Spencer came on as he did in the Six Nations we lost all tempo and didn't fire a shot in anger for the rest of the match. We need a backup 9 who can play like Mitchell, the only option is Randall. He needs to improve prove his kicking but Mitchell is the beating heart of this team and we can't afford to lose that energy when he goes off. Having a game managing 9 starting and bringing on a high tempo 9 as a finisher a proven formula, it doesn't work the other way round. You can't build your team round a Mitchell and then throw in a Spencer after 60 mins and expect it to work.

1 Go to comments
J
James 2 hours ago
Desiree Miller scores four as Wallaroos run away with big win over Fiji

Our Wallaroos are a very talented team but never get any credit in the Media in Perth. It’s all about the AFL. WAN is a terrible Sports reporting paper. The Wallabies won and got four inches of a column in the Sports section. The ABs win got one small paragraph. What a disgrace!

2 Go to comments
T
Tom 2 hours ago
Melvyn Jaminet suspended by France after video clip circulated

Freedom of speech aside, he is an employee of an organisation which is trying to promote inclusion and he’s publicly espousing hate speech, that is gross misconduct.

18 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: The Perenara fade away, Razor's defensive concern

I actually thought BB coming on restored some much needed structure. He did lose one kicking battle, but whatever we were trying to do between minutes 30 and 50 was not working and getting worse. All of the ABs history with rush defence shows you can’t go around it from static ball, you have to punch holes through it, and/or kick earlier in the phase count. DMac kicks as a last resort, with back foot ball, under pressure. Whereas BB will seize an opportunity to do it on the first phase on the front foot if it will put pressure on, which he did beautifully a couple of times. Fans don’t like this but it made a bug difference on Saturday. Simply going through the hands, as the ABs reverted to doing, often in their own half, was starting to look like the disastrous NH tour of 2021. I hope they vary their kicking game a bit more next week. Maybe not just BB, but the whole bench completely changed the game. Reiko was average and ALB must now be putting some serious pressure on him, and Vaa’i made a huge difference when he came on. It’s a shame we don’t have more locks to give him some genuine game time at 6. Finau seems like the type of player that would really relish an arm wrestle, but he was fairly quiet, and Vaa’i had a noticeable impact. Perofeta was possibly the biggest surprise. Came in with a bit of a question mark, not on his ability but being the first choice 15, and he was excellent. England preferred to kick to DMac so I don’t think Perofeta was under any high ball pressure, but he added a lot of attacking intent coming into the line that BB doesn’t really provide.

3 Go to comments
r
rory 2 hours ago
Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

As a Bok supporter I totally agree with your take on the booze at rugby matches. It makes for boorish behaviour and sends a message to the international stage that rugby is all about how much alcohol you could consume. Some of the Book supporters are an embarrassment when they scream “Bokke” into the mike holding up a. Can of beer or brandy and coke. I say this as someone from a rugby family with Springboks, provincial, club ancestry not just some armchair critic. From a rugby point of view I would like to see Roos, and perhaps Later Hanekom come in at No 8. Furthermore, one will watch the new style the Boks are developing with interest. The match itself failed to live up to its expectations. Too many mistakes from both sides. Second test will be tighter and possibly a low scoring match. One is impressed with the Irish grit. Trust supporters will treat each other with respect

37 Go to comments
M
Michael 2 hours ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: The Perenara fade away, Razor's defensive concern

I don't think Christie has yet summoned up the courage to start challenging around the rucks. That will help the attack flourish more when he's on the field.

3 Go to comments
B
Brendon 2 hours ago
Crusaders young gun drafted into All Blacks as TJ Perenara ruled out

Christie to start and Ratima from the bench. I would of called up Fakatava. He dereseves more opportunities

6 Go to comments
K
Karlos 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson's take on Marcus Smith and the England players who impressed

He moved to NZ aged 4 and having never touched a rugby ball. He moved back to England over 15 years later, 100% a kiwi and product of the NZ rugby system. Almost as kiwi as Stoksey or Gatland

9 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 3 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

Rieko, as he has been for quite some time now, was complete rubbish. The usual ball security issues and lack of vision as a centre. The sooner Proctor jumps ahead of him at 13 the better.

83 Go to comments
c
chris 4 hours ago
Scott Robertson's take on Marcus Smith and the England players who impressed

Chandler Cunningham-South is English btw…

9 Go to comments
n
nunya 4 hours ago
Scott Robertson's take on Marcus Smith and the England players who impressed

For heaven’s sake 😂. Again with the “Kiwi Chandler Cunningham South” rubbish. CCS is no more a kiwi than I am Chinese because I went to school in HK in the 80s. He was born in Sidcup to English parents. Whenever an English player so much as goes on holiday somewhere the rugby press have to lead articles with the descriptor of wherever he went. “Norwegian convert Farrell, who once visited Oslo on a school trip in 2002..” Meanwhile, never a mention of the Englishness of dozens of genuinely English players playing for Wales and Scotland. Bore off

9 Go to comments
A
Alister 4 hours ago
Crusaders young gun drafted into All Blacks as TJ Perenara ruled out

I wasn't aware that Plummer could play 9,?Perhaps I have missed something?

6 Go to comments
m
monty 5 hours ago
Melvyn Jaminet suspended by France after video clip circulated

When will people realize alcohol is not your friend

18 Go to comments
