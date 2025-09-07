All Blacks assistant weighs in on crucial aerial battle with Springboks

During the build-up to the first Test between the Springboks and the All Blacks at Eden Park, much was made of the aerial battle between the two sides.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone was expecting a kick battle on Saturday, and that’s exactly what they got, as both teams opted for box kicks and territory rather than trying to string phases together with ball in hand.

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson said after the game at Eden Park that he felt like his team “won a lot of the scraps in the air”, and was pleased with the way his team competed, after struggling under the high ball in Argentina.

All Blacks assistant coach Tamati Ellison was also satisfied with their efforts in the air, explaining to Jason Pine on Newstalk ZB that overall, he was pleased with their intent at Eden Park.

“I think the intent was really good, you saw Emoni Narawa flying into the area at the start and there’s just the intent to want to really compete in the air.

“I thought there was a shift there and it’s a handover from the attacking side of the board to the defence so it’s critical that we’re aligned on where those kicks are going, and then looking forward to putting pressure on the air and then the ground.

“Those kicks are massive part in the transition part of the game.”

People often talk about the halfback’s box kicks not being accurate enough, but Ellison highlights the important execution aspects from a players perspective in order to win back contestable ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s getting higher than the opposition, timing your jump and making sure you’re the highest in the air, whether it’s with your knee or with your hands.

“So skillsets important, but it really comes down to being fearless in the air. It’s just the person who wants to get up, and own it is normally the person who gets the ball or gets the best part of the scraps anyway.

“So I thought we were really good there with our intent on Saturday.”

Not only was it a special night on the calendar for every player involved in the Test match, it was a night where one of the All Blacks’ best, Ardie Savea, celebrated his 100th Test match in the black jersey.

Ellison, who has coached Savea in the past couple of years in the All Blacks, was quick to praise his leadership ability within the squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oh, it’s massive action based leadership on the field and it’s obvious off the field. You know he’s that leader who’s got a shoulder for younger players, but he also keeps standards for everyone else, so he’s massive, Ellison told Pine.

“And I’m talking coaches, management, players, it’s just the influence he has and I guess everyone in this group would do anything for Ardie and it was just special that we could get over the line for him last night.”