5:32pm, 27 September 2020

By NZ Herald

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie is backing New Zealand Rugby’s call to play the final Bledisloe Cup test earlier.

The last match of the six-week Rugby Championship in Sydney has been scheduled for December 12 – meaning the All Blacks won’t be out of quarantine in time to spend Christmas with their families.

Rennie says the Wallabies would have tried the same tactics if the competition had been held in New Zealand.

“It would be hypocritical of us to not support New Zealand now when we thought it was a good idea. I know Australia did support them but the decision but be unanimous amongst the group,” Rennie said.

“That’s what we want. It’s been a tough year for everyone. The All Blacks are going to be away from home for a long time, but so is everyone else.”

New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson is staying positive about the prospects of bringing All Blacks players back home in time for Christmas.

On Thursday the fixtures for this year’s COVID-affected tournament were announced by SANZAAR and Rugby Australia (RA) and appeared to have dealt a blow to New Zealand Rugby (NZR) by not allowing players enough time to return to their families in time for the festive season.

As it stands, New Zealand’s players and management won’t be home in time for Christmas Day due to the final test between the All Blacks and Wallabies being played in Sydney on December 12.

If the All Blacks return home a day later, the earliest they will see their families after the standard fortnight of quarantine is December 27.

The announcement appeared to have blindsided NZR with Robinson admitting to media that the organisation had made all their plans based on a final fixture for the All Blacks on December 5.

Despite the setback and ongoing tension between the organisations involved, Robinson told Martin Devlin on Newstalk ZB on Saturday that he remains optimistic a happy resolution can be found for this particular issue.

“I think we can work through it… from our perspective, and I’m sure the Australians are the same, there’s not a lot to be gained by going over the last six, 10, 12 weeks.

“This issue, as it relates to this specific tournament and the challenge of getting the team home by Christmas, is a separate issue altogether to all the other narrative that’s been put out there.

“I’m really encouraged hearing Rugby Australia’s comments over the last two days, they’re very committed to trying to find a resolution to this, to get the All Blacks home by Christmas.”

Robinson indicated that NZR is preparing multiple propositions to bring to SANZAAR and RA, who they believe are open to compromise.

“I think they’re showing intent through their public comments just as we are, and as we are through the dialogue we’ve had since Thursday via email, about trying to signal that we are looking to put some solutions on the table shortly.”

Rugby Championship 2020 fixtures

Round One – Saturday 7 November 2020

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Argentina v South Africa

Australia v New Zealand

Round Two – Saturday 14 November

Bankwest Stadium, Sydney

New Zealand v Argentina

South Africa v Australia

Round Three – Saturday 21 November

ANZ Stadium, Sydney

New Zealand v South Africa

Australia v Argentina

Round Four – Saturday 28 November

McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Argentina v Australia

South Africa v New Zealand

Round Five – Saturday 5 December

Bankwest Stadium, Sydney

Argentina v New Zealand

Australia v South Africa

Round Six – Saturday 12 December

ANZ Stadium, Sydney

South Africa v Argentina

Australia v New Zealand

This article first appeared on nzherald.co.nz and was republished with permission.