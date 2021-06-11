Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back

All Blacks half-back Aaron Smith orchestrates victory for the Highlanders at the Brumbies

By AAP
(Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

    The Brumbies have failed to take a second Kiwi scalp, disappointingly falling to the Highlanders in their Friday night Super Rugby Trans-Tasman clash in Canberra. The Australian heavyweights were hopeful of backing up last weekend’s win over the high-flying Hurricanes but were outplayed 33-12.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The bonus-point win sent the men from Dunedin to the top of the ladder, with the two leading teams at the end of the round playing off in the final next Saturday. All Blacks half-back Aaron Smith orchestrated the victory with a try in each half while he also set up another for winger Sio Tomkinson.

    The Brumbies were right in the contest at half-time, trailing 12-14, but didn’t rise to the challenge in the second stanza at GIO Stadium. Smith darted across the line from the back of the scrum to inflict the first wound in the 46th minute.

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer
    RugbyPass is sharing unique stories from iconic British and Irish Lions tours to South Africa in proud partnership with The Famous Grouse, the Spirit of Rugby

    While the Brumbies pride themselves on their set-piece they were outsmarted at a five-metre lineout when the Highlanders found Billy Harmon on the short side. And then Smith, New Zealand’s most-capped halfback, threaded a pass to Tomkinson to score their fifth try of the night and crucially put the Highlanders into bonus point territory.

    The Brumbies did their best to spoil their opponents’ finals hopes with a late try but couldn’t find their way to the line. Earlier Brumbies hooker Lachlan Lonergan boosted his Wallabies selection chances with a try from a rolling maul. Centres Irae Simone and Len Ikitau also combined for a first-half try to press their claims for a call-up for the Test squad to face France next month.

    Lions provide blueprint for global game The British and Irish Lions of 2017 set the standards for the years to come. Will the same be the case in 2021? Gregor Paul Final hurdle The Blues are on track to host their first Super Rugby finals showdown since 2003. Patrick McKendry Half’s time Promising Chiefs halfback Xavier Roe has finally earned himself a start after an exceptional provincial season. Tom Vinicombe Loose ideas An injury to Shannon Frizell has possibly made the loose forwards selection picture clearer for the All Blacks. Tom Vinicombe Taking back the throne Aaron Smith has taken his game to new heights in 2021 and is back in the conversation for world's best. Gregor Paul

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News

    Recommended

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now
    ADVERTISEMENT

    All Blacks half-back Aaron Smith orchestrates victory for the Highlanders at the Brumbies

    Search