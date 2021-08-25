Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
All Blacks announce captain-less squad for third Bledisloe Cup test

By Tom Vinicombe
(Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The All Blacks have announced a 35-man squad for the first leg of their mammoth upcoming world tour, with a few key players absent from the initial travelling group.

Captain Sam Whitelock, halfback Aaron Smith, first five Richie Mo’unga and hooker Dane Coles will all miss the trip over to Perth, as will loose forward Shannon Frizell. The former three’s partners are all expecting children in the coming weeks while Coles’ absence is likely a product of his recent injury woes.

Tasman halfback Finlay Christie will travel in Smith’s place while Chiefs hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho holds his place in the squad in the absence of Coles.

Can the All Blacks handle the Springboks’ secret weapon?

Forwards:

Hookers: Asafo Aumua, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Codie Taylor.
Props: George Bower, Ethan de Groot, Nepo Laulala, Tyrel Lomax, Joe Moody, Angus Ta’avao, Karl Tu’inukuafe and Ofa Tuungafasi.
Locks: Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu and Tupou Vaa’i.
Loose forwards: Ethan Blackadder, Akira Ioane, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papalii, Ardie Savea and Hoskins Sotutu.

Backs:

Halfbacks: Finlay Christie, TJ Perenara and Brad Weber.
First five–eighths: Beauden Barrett.
Midfielders: Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown and Quinn Tupaea.
Outside backs: Jordie Barrett, George Bridge, Will Jordan, Damian McKenzie and Sevu Reece.

More to come…

