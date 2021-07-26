Report: All Blacks star Shannon Frizell charged over alleged assault

12:15am, 26 July 2021

All Blacks star Shannon Frizell has reportedly been charged over his role in an alleged assault in Dunedin two months ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report from the Otago Daily Times, the 27-year-old loose forward will appear in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday on two allegations of assault on a female and one of common assault.

The alleged incident took place at Vault 21, a popular bar/restaurant in the centre of Dunedin, in May.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie speaks to media following Rugby Championship squad announcement

Police later confirmed that they were investigating an incident at Vault 21 and said a rugby player “of significance” was involved.

The maximum penalty on a charge of male assaults female is two years’ imprisonment.

New Zealand Rugby [NZR] general manager professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum reportedly said the national body has undertaken its “own employment process” and it is aware that charges have been laid against Frizell.

“We are aware that charges have been laid against one of our players and we have initiated our own employment process,” Lendrum said, according to the Otago Daily Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after the alleged incident, Frizell was stood down by the Highlanders for a week in the lead-up to their Super Rugby Trans-Tasman clash against the Queensland Reds.

However, Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark said it was not punishment for Frizell, but rather a measure to avoid “distraction”.

Clark also said at the time that he would “be surprised” if charges were laid against the 15-test All Black.

The Highlanders went on to post a 40-19 victory over the Reds, and Frizell returned to the franchise’s starting lineup for their match against the Western Force the following week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the Super Rugby season, Frizell was named in the All Blacks squad that faced Tonga and Fiji earlier this month and appeared in both tests against Fiji.

He was then named in Ian Foster’s Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship squad last week.

The All Blacks are set to resume their international campaign against the Wallabies at Eden Park in Auckland next Saturday.

In April, Frizell signed a two-year contract extension with the Highlanders and NZR as he cited the culture of the Highlanders as a key reason behind his decision to stay in Dunedin.

“I have enjoyed my time here, I like Dunedin and the culture of the team, it seems to get the best out of me,” he said at the time.