Albert Tuisue set to move to ambitious Pro D2 outfit

After six seasons in England, split between London Irish and Gloucester, Albert Tuisue is set to leave British shores to join Provence in France.

The 31-year-old Fijian is expected to pen a two-year deal with the Pro D2 outfit and will be another seasoned Test Match player to join the club, as reported by the French outlet Rugbyrama.

The back rower was hired by London Irish back in 2018 and quickly became a standout for the Exiles, making more than 70 appearances for the club.

Four years later, the Fijian moved to Gloucester, and although he had enjoyed a promising start, he’s been used more as an impact player off the bench this season.

The former police officer made his Fiji debut in 2018 and has earned 33 caps, including an appearance at the 2023 World Cup.

Tuisue is Aix-en-Provence’s eleventh signing for the next season, following the arrivals of Sébastien Taofifenua, Ranger van Eerten, Pierre Lucas, and Flying Fijians teammates Caleb Muntz and Setareki Bituniyata, amongst others.

With Tuisue on board, Provence will potentially field one of the fiercest back row trios, joining forces with Teimana Harrison, Ned Hanigan, Guillaume Piazzoli and Tornike Jalagonia.

Provence qualified for the Pro D2 semifinals but were unable to overcome Grenoble, falling short of reaching the Top 14 and are already gearing up for the 2025/2026 season.