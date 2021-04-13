5:07am, 13 April 2021

British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland has unveiled the coaches who will work alongside him on the 2021 tour to South Africa in July. Here, the PA news agency looks at the appointments and their records:

ADVERTISEMENT

WARREN GATLAND

Nationality: New Zealander

Age: 57

Current job: Chiefs head coach

Lions role: Head coach

Lions history: Head coach for the 2013, 2017 and 2021 tours. Assistant coach in 2009

Test caps: None

Club playing career: Waikato

Form guide: Among the finest coaches in rugby history. Had domestic and European success with Wasps after being with Ireland and he took charge of Wales in 2008, winning a Six Nations Grand Slam in his first season. Further titles and Grand Slams followed, plus two World Cup semi-final appearances. Was at the helm for a Lions series win against Australia eight years ago and the drawn series with then world champions New Zealand in 2017.

Chris Robshaw guests on the latest RugbyPass Offload

GREGOR TOWNSEND

Nationality: Scottish

Age: 47

Current job: Scotland head coach

Lions role: Assistant coach (attack)

Lions history: Two Tests as a player, 1997 tour of South Africa

Test caps: 82 for Scotland (1993-2003)

Club playing career: Northampton, Brive, Castres, Border Reivers, Montpellier

Form guide: Impressive. Masterminded Scotland away victories over England, a first since 1983, and France, ending a 22-year wait, during this season’s Guinness Six Nations. Undoubtedly a Lions scholar of the great Ian McGeechan, there is nothing not to like about Townsend’s appointment.

Just the one survivor from the 2017 Lions tour https://t.co/OnYoVTh1wM — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) April 13, 2021

ROBIN McBRYDE

Nationality: Welsh

Age: 50

Current job: Leinster forwards coach

Lions role: Assistant coach (forwards)

Lions history: Four appearances as a player, 2001 tour of Australia

Test caps: 37 for Wales (1994-2005)

Club playing career: Swansea, Llanelli, Scarlets

ADVERTISEMENT

Form guide: Excellent. Was part of Gatland’s coaching furniture when the New Zealander led Wales through an era of Six Nations title triumphs, Grand Slams and World Cup semi-final appearances. McBryde goes about his business without fuss or bother and he is now an integral part of Leinster’s push for a record fifth European title this season.

STEVE TANDY

Nationality: Welsh

Age: 41

Current job: Scotland defence coach

Lions role: Assistant coach (defence)

Lions history: None

Test caps: None

Club playing career: Neath, Ospreys

Form guide: Strong. Welshman Tandy might be the biggest Lions selection bolter of all this time around, but Gatland will know his coaching quality well from a six-year stint as Ospreys boss. Developed further during a coaching stint with Super Rugby side the Waratahs in Australia, and Scotland are reaping the benefits.

NEIL JENKINS

Nationality: Welsh

Age: 49

Current job: Wales assistant coach

Lions role: Assistant coach (kicking)

Lions history: Four Tests as a player, 1997 tour of South Africa, 2001 tour of Australia. Assistant coach on 2009, 2013 and 2017 tours

Test caps: 87 for Wales (1991-2002)

Club playing career: Pontypridd, Cardiff, Celtic Warriors

ADVERTISEMENT

Form guide: Top-notch. Like McBryde, Jenkins was one of Gatland’s right-hand men for more than eleven years with Wales, coaching the kickers to an impeccable standard and also offering skills expertise. Scored more than 1,000 points for Wales during his Test career. Was also pivotal to the Lions’ memorable 1997 Test series victory over South Africa.

A statement on Gatland's meals has now had to be issued https://t.co/aqsPYJmvR2 — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) April 8, 2021