Jonathan Thomas’ recruitment drive at Worcester has had another development, the ex-Wales back-rower snapping up his fellow countryman Owen Williams, the former Leicester and Gloucester out-half who is currently with Japanese club Red Hurricanes.

The 29-year-old won four international caps – all in 2013. He was recalled by Wales for the 2020 Guinness Six Nations match against Ireland and was named as a replacement before he was injured in the warm-up and forced to withdraw.

Williams, who can also play at centre, will also link up again with his former Gloucester half-back partner Willi Heinz, the England scrum-half, who has also been recruited by Worcester for next season. “In our recruitment, we are looking for quality players but also quality people and good leaders,” said head coach Thomas.

“I have not worked with Owen before but a lot of people who have speak very highly of him. He’s an experienced player now and he is very good at driving messages, team culture and standards. He is a huge signing for the club. He’s in Japan at the moment but he has a lot of Premiership experience from his time with Leicester and Gloucester.

“His versatility, with his ability to play at ten or twelve, gives us good balance. There is also a natural connection and combination with Owen and Willi. They know each other well so there is a chemistry there.”

Williams, who started his career with Llanelli before representing Scarlets, is looking forward to returning to the Premiership. “I’m really excited about the opportunity to join up with Worcester Warriors for next season,” he said.

“After speaking with JT, it is clear that he has a clear understanding and vision for the rugby side of the club and has made some exciting signings to supplement what is already a competitive squad. I’m really looking forward to playing in the Premiership again and joining up with my new teammates in the summer.”