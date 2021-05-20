12:54pm, 20 May 2021

Australia launched their bid to host Rugby World Cup 2027 by lighting up the Sydney Opera House. As part of the country’s Game On campaign, the building was lit up green and gold, while photos relating to both Australian culture and rugby were projected onto it.

Twice champions, the Australians are seeking to host the World Cup for the third time after co-hosting with New Zealand in 1987 for the inaugural tournament and staging the 2003 tournament on their own.

Russia is the only other country that is currently competing with Australia to host the eleventh edition of the World Cup, and they are also bidding to host the 2031 tournament. The hosts of both tournaments will be announced in May 2022.

Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan said on the Australia 2027 website: “This is an exciting day for all Australians as we formally put our hand up to host the third-largest sporting event in the world.

“Hosting Rugby World Cup 2027 is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Australia, which would drive substantial economic outcomes for our country, while also providing a lasting legacy for rugby in this region.

“Australia is a sports-loving nation with a vast network of world-class modern stadia. We have a proud rugby heritage in this country and are also home to ex-pats from across the globe who love to get out and support their teams when they tour.

“We know a Rugby World Cup in Australia would be a vibrant event and a game-changer for World Rugby, which would showcase the best of the sport to the 405million fans around the world. We are also encouraging all Australians and fans around the globe who want a Rugby World Cup in Australia to show their support by signing up at Australia2027.rugby. Game on for Australia 2027!”