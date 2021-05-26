Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Gallagher Premiership    

'A dangerous precedent': Wasps issue warning over how some high tackled players are overreacting

By Chris Jones
(Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Wasps boss Lee Blackett has warned that rugby must avoid football-style red card appeals to the referee by players who are the victims of high tackles. With increased input from television match officials highlighting tackles that either make contact or come too close to connecting with the head, the Gallagher Premiership club coach fears there is a danger that those being tackled could try to influence the officials by overreacting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You want the right decision to be made and it’s a tough one,” said Blackett a media briefing ahead of Saturday’s trip by Wasps to Northampton, their next game following the red card for Ben Morris in their win over Worcester. “At the moment, what I see in rugby is that anyone who gets slightly hit around the head they are staying down. 

“It’s a dangerous precedent. Everyone wants to win and I hate to watch footballers diving. I’m not saying it is happening all the time but I don’t want it to go into rugby.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Ali Price on the moment he learned that he was a 2021 Lion

“I don’t blame the players for it because they are competitors and want to win and 100 per cent it is happening. We don’t want to be in a situation where players are trying to get other players sent off. 

“With crowds (back) it is only natural for a referee to look at the big screen when everyone at Franklin’s Gardens is screaming about a Wasps chop tackle and they are trying to make it a red card.

I just want it to be accurate and I like VAR in football because the right decision has been made. All we want in rugby is the best decisions made and generally, the best referees make the best decision in rugby. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“What I like is that if the TMO makes them aware then the best referees will sometimes go against the TMO. The strong referees will override the TMO.”

Victory breeds complacency A weak Super Rugby competition will continue to harm performances on the international stage. Gregor Paul Troubled waters Former All Black Andrew Mehrtens is cautious of NZR's proposed Silver Lake deal. Patrick McKendry Read between the lines Kieran Read, perhaps the greatest No 8 of the modern era, has finally hung up his boots. Gregor Paul A rock and a hard place There's no obvious solution to fix Super Rugby Trans-Tasman moving forward. Tom Vinicombe Joker in the pack Blues leadership role may be just the boost the laidback Tom Robinson needs to go to next level. Patrick McKendry

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Gallagher Premiership    

'A dangerous precedent': Wasps issue warning over how some high tackled players are overreacting

Search