'A dangerous precedent': Wasps issue warning over how some high tackled players are overreacting

4:53am, 26 May 2021

Wasps boss Lee Blackett has warned that rugby must avoid football-style red card appeals to the referee by players who are the victims of high tackles. With increased input from television match officials highlighting tackles that either make contact or come too close to connecting with the head, the Gallagher Premiership club coach fears there is a danger that those being tackled could try to influence the officials by overreacting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You want the right decision to be made and it’s a tough one,” said Blackett a media briefing ahead of Saturday’s trip by Wasps to Northampton, their next game following the red card for Ben Morris in their win over Worcester. “At the moment, what I see in rugby is that anyone who gets slightly hit around the head they are staying down.

“It’s a dangerous precedent. Everyone wants to win and I hate to watch footballers diving. I’m not saying it is happening all the time but I don’t want it to go into rugby.

Ali Price on the moment he learned that he was a 2021 Lion

“I don’t blame the players for it because they are competitors and want to win and 100 per cent it is happening. We don’t want to be in a situation where players are trying to get other players sent off.

“With crowds (back) it is only natural for a referee to look at the big screen when everyone at Franklin’s Gardens is screaming about a Wasps chop tackle and they are trying to make it a red card.

The teenager made headlines last September when Owen Farrell collided with him with a high shot https://t.co/L7rJouRTth — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) May 25, 2021

“I just want it to be accurate and I like VAR in football because the right decision has been made. All we want in rugby is the best decisions made and generally, the best referees make the best decision in rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What I like is that if the TMO makes them aware then the best referees will sometimes go against the TMO. The strong referees will override the TMO.”

'Half my mates who have already retired say, ‘Don’t retire. Do as much as you can because it’s hard on the other side’ Staying fit at 38 ?

Giving up All Blacks dream ?

How rugby changed ?

The kick that haunts him ?@jimmygopps talks to @heagneyl ???https://t.co/5u0qxKNIOE — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) April 25, 2021