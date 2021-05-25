19-year-old poleaxed by the red-carded Owen Farrell earns Wasps contract promotion

6:57am, 25 May 2021

Wasps have announced that academy product Charlie Atkinson has extended his contract with the club and has been promoted to next season’s first-team squad following a year where he unfortunately hit the headlines for getting mowed down by England skipper Owen Farrell.

It was last September, during the rescheduled post-lockdown 2019/20 Gallagher Premiership series of games, when Atkinson stepped off the bench at Saracens a week after making a brief Wasps first-team debut versus Sale.

He was soon taken off, lasting just nine minutes after being the recipient of a high shot from Farrell who was red-carded and missed his team’s Heineken Champions Cup knockout stage matches at Leinster and Racing.

Rested for the remainder of that season, Atkinson returned to feature enough this season for Wasps to offer him enhanced terms. “The 19-year-old graduated from Wasps academy’s U18s into the club’s senior academy last summer and has since gone on to make 15 appearances and scored 15 points in the first team,” read a club statement.

“The fly-half, who has operated at full-back on occasions, has also appeared for England U18s and U20s.

Wasps boss Lee Blackett said: “We are extremely happy that Charlie has agreed to a new contract with us and is making the step up to the first-team squad next season. Charlie has impressed with the opportunities that he has got this season. He has had an outstanding first twelve months in men’s rugby and shows a daily desire to keep improving. We are all looking forward to working with him further in the coming years.”

Atkinson added: “I’m very happy to make the step up to the first team next season. I have really enjoyed playing this season and I’m looking forward to continuing to work with this great group of players and staff.”

