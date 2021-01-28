4:42am, 28 January 2021

The 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championship will be a tournament like no other in its history. Before a ball is passed or kicked, it is quite simply not going to be the Six Nations as anyone knows it. The coronavirus pandemic has put paid to that, with games taking place behind closed doors as a result.

Below is a list of all the fixtures, referees and kick off times for the 2021 Guinness Six Nations:

What time does Italy versus France kick off?

Saturday, February 6: Italy v France (Stadio Olimpico, 1415 GMT).

Referee: Matthew Carley (England).

What time does England versus Scotland kick off?

Saturday, February 6: England v Scotland (Twickenham, 1645).

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

What time does Wales versus Ireland kick off?

Sunday, February 7: Wales v Ireland (Principality Stadium, 1500)

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England).

What time does England versus Italy kick off?

Saturday, February 13: England v Italy (Twickenham, 1415).

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland).

What time does Scotland versus Wales kick off?

Saturday, February 13: Scotland v Wales (Murrayfield, 1645).

Referee: Matthew Carley (England).

What time does Ireland versus France kick off?

Sunday, February 14: Ireland v France (Aviva Stadium, 1500).

Referee: Luke Pearce (England).

What time does Italy versus Ireland kick off?

Saturday, February 27: Italy v Ireland (Stadio Olimpico, 1415 GMT).

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France).

What time does Wales versus England kick off?

Saturday, February 27: Wales v England (Principality Stadium, 1645).

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France).

What time does France versus Scotland kick off?

Sunday, February 28: France v Scotland (Stade de France, 1500 GMT).

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England).

What time does Italy versus Wales kick off?

Saturday, March 13: Italy v Wales (Stadio Olimpico, 1415 GMT).

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland).

What time does England versus France kick off?

Saturday, March 13: England v France (Twickenham, 1645).

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa).

What time does Scotland versus Ireland kick off?

Sunday, March 14: Scotland v Ireland (Murrayfield, 1500).

Referee: Romain Poite (France).

What time does Scotland versus Italy kick off?

Saturday, March 20: Scotland v Italy (Murrayfield, 1415).

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa).

What time does Ireland versus England kick off?

Saturday, March 20: Ireland v England (Aviva Stadium, 1645).

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France).

What time does France versus Wales kick off?

Saturday, March 20: France v Wales (Stade de France, 2000 GMT).

Referee: Luke Pearce (England).