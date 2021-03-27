    The Chiefs have won an all-time classic Super Rugby Aotearoa clash against the Blues, scoring in the final minute to win 15-12 at FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two moments of brilliance from Damian McKenzie went a long way to deciding this match, with his first being a try-saving tackle in the first half before he scored the winner.

    When awarded penalties in the first half, the Blues opted to go for the corner a lot rather than take the points on offer. But when the whistle blew for the half-time break, the visitors only had a 7-0 lead.

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer
    Tony Brown interview after the Highlanders loss to the Hurricanes.

    After the Chiefs took the lead through Samisoni Taukei’aho in the second half, the Blues responded four minutes later through replacement Tom Robinson.

    As the full-time siren neared, it seemed like the Blues were going to hang on. But one thing this match certainly had an abundance of, was drama.

    – MORE TO COME

     

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Chiefs 15 (Tries to Samisoni Taukei’aho and Damian McKenzie; 1 conversion and 1 penalty to McKenzie)

    Blues 12 (Tries to Akira Ioane and Tom Robinson; 1 conversion to Otere Black)

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News
    Simply the best Ali Williams compares his former teammates Dan Carter and Jonny Wilkinson, two of the best 10s to play the game. Gregor Paul Edge of glory The Crusaders exposed some familiar failings of the Blues in Sunday's victory. Patrick McKendry Raising the bar When will Richie Mo'unga finally transfer his excellent Super Rugby form into the test arena? Gregor Paul Attack force one If Super Rugby looks to be a different game entirely to the Six Nations, that's because it is. Gregor Paul Blue blooded Joe Rokocoko's soft spot for the Crusaders vanished when they beat his beloved Blues in the 1998 Super 12 final. Tom Vinicombe

    Recommended

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now