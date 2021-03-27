The Chiefs have won an all-time classic Super Rugby Aotearoa clash against the Blues, scoring in the final minute to win 15-12 at FMG Stadium in Hamilton.
Two moments of brilliance from Damian McKenzie went a long way to deciding this match, with his first being a try-saving tackle in the first half before he scored the winner.
When awarded penalties in the first half, the Blues opted to go for the corner a lot rather than take the points on offer. But when the whistle blew for the half-time break, the visitors only had a 7-0 lead.
After the Chiefs took the lead through Samisoni Taukei’aho in the second half, the Blues responded four minutes later through replacement Tom Robinson.
As the full-time siren neared, it seemed like the Blues were going to hang on. But one thing this match certainly had an abundance of, was drama.
– MORE TO COME
Chiefs 15 (Tries to Samisoni Taukei’aho and Damian McKenzie; 1 conversion and 1 penalty to McKenzie)
Blues 12 (Tries to Akira Ioane and Tom Robinson; 1 conversion to Otere Black)
Recommended
- Watch: Damian McKenzie makes crucial try-saving tackle on Mark Telea
- All Blacks Legend Sean Fitzpatrick Talks The Demands On Players In Eddie Jones' England Team | The Breakdown
- 'I think it's frustrating for everyone': what cost the Highlanders in their loss to the Hurricanes
Mailing List
Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.Sign Up Now