4:09am, 27 March 2021

The Chiefs have won an all-time classic Super Rugby Aotearoa clash against the Blues, scoring in the final minute to win 15-12 at FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

Two moments of brilliance from Damian McKenzie went a long way to deciding this match, with his first being a try-saving tackle in the first half before he scored the winner.

When awarded penalties in the first half, the Blues opted to go for the corner a lot rather than take the points on offer. But when the whistle blew for the half-time break, the visitors only had a 7-0 lead.

After the Chiefs took the lead through Samisoni Taukei’aho in the second half, the Blues responded four minutes later through replacement Tom Robinson.

As the full-time siren neared, it seemed like the Blues were going to hang on. But one thing this match certainly had an abundance of, was drama.

Chiefs 15 (Tries to Samisoni Taukei’aho and Damian McKenzie; 1 conversion and 1 penalty to McKenzie)

Blues 12 (Tries to Akira Ioane and Tom Robinson; 1 conversion to Otere Black)