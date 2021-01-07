    Premiership Rugby have reported a drop in coronavirus cases in the latest round of testing conducted on Monday and Tuesday.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sixteen players and three members of staff from eight different clubs were positive for COVID-19, a significant reduction on the previous week’s total of 33.

    Despite the lower number of cases, one game has still been cancelled after Saturday’s clash between Northampton and Leicester was called because of an outbreak at Saints.

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer

    It was the fifth league match this season to succumb to coronavirus, but the other five round-six fixtures go ahead as scheduled.

    A testing timeline – Season 2020-21

    Week 1 – 967 players and management from 12 clubs were tested as part of the PCR COVID-19 screening programme. Of those who were tested seven people – from three different clubs – tested positive. Five of those who tested positive were players and two were members of staff.

    Week 2 – 983 players and management from our 12 clubs were tested as part of the PCR COVID-19 screening programme. Of those who were tested three people – from one club – tested positive. Two of those who tested positive were players and one was a member of staff.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Week 3 – 986 players and management from our 12 clubs were tested as part of the PCR COVID-19 screening programme. No-one tested positive.

    Week 4 – 1,034 players and management from our 12 clubs were tested as part of the PCR COVID-19 screening programme. Of those who were tested three people – from two clubs – tested positive. One of those who tested positive was a player and two were members of staff.

    Week 5 – 1,047 players and management from our 12 clubs were tested as part of the PCR COVID-19 screening programme. Of those who were tested 18 people – from two clubs – tested positive. Sixteen of those who tested positive were players and two were members of staff.

    Week 6 – 967 players and management from our 12 clubs were tested as part of the PCR COVID-19 screening programme. Of those who were tested 12 people – from five clubs – tested positive. Eight of those who tested positive were players and four were members of staff.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Week 7 – 951 players and management from our 12 clubs were tested as part of the PCR COVID-19 screening programme. Of those who were tested 33 people – from ten clubs – tested positive. Twenty four of those who tested positive were players and nine were members of staff.

    Annus mirabilis Annus mirabilis He started the year a hopeful sevens player but Caleb Clarke ended 2020 as a global superstar. Tom Vinicombe Tough at the top Tough at the top The pressure and expectation that comes with the All Blacks captaincy has been too hard for some players to handle. Gregor Paul Captain’s knock Captain’s knock A broken foot, a ripped testicle, whatever the injury, an All Blacks captain will find a way to play on. Gregor Paul Best in show Best in show The best All Blacks captains are, more often than not, the All Blacks' best players. Gregor Paul Fresh start Fresh start After four years at the Chiefs, fullback Solomon Alaimalo hopes a move to the Highlanders will reignite his career. Tom Vinicombe

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now