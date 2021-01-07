12:42pm, 07 January 2021

Premiership Rugby have reported a drop in coronavirus cases in the latest round of testing conducted on Monday and Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sixteen players and three members of staff from eight different clubs were positive for COVID-19, a significant reduction on the previous week’s total of 33.

Despite the lower number of cases, one game has still been cancelled after Saturday’s clash between Northampton and Leicester was called because of an outbreak at Saints.

It was the fifth league match this season to succumb to coronavirus, but the other five round-six fixtures go ahead as scheduled.

A testing timeline – Season 2020-21

Week 1 – 967 players and management from 12 clubs were tested as part of the PCR COVID-19 screening programme. Of those who were tested seven people – from three different clubs – tested positive. Five of those who tested positive were players and two were members of staff.

Week 2 – 983 players and management from our 12 clubs were tested as part of the PCR COVID-19 screening programme. Of those who were tested three people – from one club – tested positive. Two of those who tested positive were players and one was a member of staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Week 3 – 986 players and management from our 12 clubs were tested as part of the PCR COVID-19 screening programme. No-one tested positive.

Week 4 – 1,034 players and management from our 12 clubs were tested as part of the PCR COVID-19 screening programme. Of those who were tested three people – from two clubs – tested positive. One of those who tested positive was a player and two were members of staff.

Week 5 – 1,047 players and management from our 12 clubs were tested as part of the PCR COVID-19 screening programme. Of those who were tested 18 people – from two clubs – tested positive. Sixteen of those who tested positive were players and two were members of staff.

Week 6 – 967 players and management from our 12 clubs were tested as part of the PCR COVID-19 screening programme. Of those who were tested 12 people – from five clubs – tested positive. Eight of those who tested positive were players and four were members of staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Week 7 – 951 players and management from our 12 clubs were tested as part of the PCR COVID-19 screening programme. Of those who were tested 33 people – from ten clubs – tested positive. Twenty four of those who tested positive were players and nine were members of staff.