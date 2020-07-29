11:08am, 29 July 2020

The number of players who have tested positive for coronavirus since Premiership Rugby commenced its weekly Monday across-the-league testing on July 6 has risen to 19 after four more players were found to have the virus when tested on July 27.

Five of the 846 players and non-playing members of staff tested positive for the virus, an increase from just two players and no staff testing positive the previous week.

It brings the total number of positive tests across the twelve-club Premiership to 26, a number accounted for by 19 players and six members of the non-playing staff

A statement from the English league’s governing body read: “Premiership Rugby can confirm that on Monday, July 27, 846 players and club staff were tested as part of the PCR Covid-19 screening programme. Of these, five people have tested positive. Of those five, four were players and one was a member of staff.

“Those who have tested positive and their close contacts will now isolate and be assessed in line with the PHE-agreed guidelines.

“Premiership Rugby and the RFU are providing this aggregated information for competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided. The number of positive results will be made public after each round of testing.”

Premiership Rugby are now just 16 days away from finally getting the suspended 2019/20 season back up and running, with Harlequins due to face Sale in the opening fixture of the nine remaining rounds of matches.

PREMIERSHIP RUGBY CORONAVIRUS TEST RESULTS

Week One (July 6) – 804 players and club staff were tested. Of these, ten people tested positive. Of those ten, six were players and four non-playing staff.

Week Two (July 13) – 856 players and club staff were tested. Of these, nine people tested positive. Of those nine, seven were players and two non-playing staff.

Week Three (July 20) – 896 players and club staff were tested. Of these, two players have tested positive.

Week Four (July 27) – 846 players and club staff were tested. Of these, five people tested positive. Of those, four were players and one was a non-playing staff member.

