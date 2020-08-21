11:49am, 21 August 2020

One Premiership player has tested positive for Covid-19 following the latest round of testing which featured 1,043 players and club staff on Wednesday as part of the English league’s coronavirus screening programme.

It was the highest number of tests carried out in one day across the twelve clubs since testing began on July 6 and it resulted in the lowest number of positive tests. The player who tested positive – and his close contacts – will now self-isolate.

In the seven weeks of coronavirus testing so far, 40 Premiership people – 27 players and 13 non-playing staff members – have tested positive.

A statement accompanying the latest round of results read: “Premiership Rugby and the RFU are providing this aggregated information for competition integrity and transparency.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided under any circumstances. The number of positive results will be made public after each round of testing.”

PREMIERSHIP RUGBY CORONAVIRUS TESTING

Week One (July 6) – 804 players and club staff were tested. Of these, ten people tested positive. Six were players and four non-playing staff;

Week Two (July 13) – 856 players and club staff were tested. Of these, nine people tested positive. Seven were players and two non-playing staff;

Week Three (July 20) – 896 players and club staff were tested. Two players tested positive;

Week Four (July 27) – 846 players and club staff were tested. Of these, five people tested positive. Four were players and one was a non-playing member of staff;

Week Five (August 3) – 917 players and club staff were tested. Of these, two people tested positive. One was a player and one was a non-playing member of staff;

Week Six (August 10) – 989 players and club staff were tested. Of those, four people tested positive. One is a player and three are non-playing members of staff;

Week Six (August 12) – 956 players and club staff were tested. Of those, seven people tested positive. Five were players and two were non-playing members of staff.

Week Seven (August 19) – 1,043 players and club staff were tested. Of those, one player tested positive.

