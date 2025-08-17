'Canada could shatter England-New Zealand duopoly and ensure RWC25 lives up to hype'

The women’s game has come a long, long way since the inaugural World Cup was played in Wales in 1991. Many of the 12 competing nations did not have the approval of their unions at the time, and it would be another seven years before the [then] International Rugby Board gave the tournament its official blessing. Heck, players from rugby-mad New Zealand even had to travel to the UK under their own steam because of the lack of sponsorship from the NZRU.
The USA beat England 19-6 in that final in Cardiff but the Red Roses returned the favour in Edinburgh three year later. The huge potential latent in the women’s game had yet to be recognised, and nothing illustrated that better than the curious fate of the World Cup trophy itself. After a brief sojourn in the world rugby museum at Twickenham, the ‘crown jewels’ promptly disappeared for the next 15 years before turning up in an attic during a bout of spring cleaning.
One of those 1994 World Cup winners, Gill Burns, feared it had been “melted down somewhere” and sold on for neat profit by a scrap metal merchant.
After 15 years it’s finally been found!
The story of how the first women’s Rugby World Cup trophy was found 🏆 pic.twitter.com/dAY2PYY9Ff
“It was in the museum briefly before it went back out on tour again and then a few years later we started asking ‘Does anyone know where the World Cup is?’ – and nobody knew where it was,” Burns told BBC Radio 5 live.
“I used to point at it at the museum and say ‘here it is girls, that’s something for you to aspire to!’
“One of the administrators ended up with the trophy at her parent’s house. All the old minutes of meeting and handbooks had been stored in a box along with [another] that had the World Cup in it.”
That was typical of the lack of seriousness with which the women’s game was viewed at the time. It was mothballed like an old relic, and it would take a few years to dust it off, polish it up and discover its true value.
In light of more recent developments, that must seem like nothing more than a rather quirky bad dream. When New Zealand began to take the World Cup seriously, winning six of the next seven quadrennial tournaments, other nations swiftly fell into line behind them.
The next milestone was the award of fully-professional contracts to the top 28 English women players by the RFU in January 2019. That New Year’s bonus was followed by the formation of the first fully professional domestic league, with ‘Premiership Women’s Rugby’ [PWR] kicking off with nine foundation clubs in the autumn of 2023.
Now women’s rugby is big business. By the middle of May 2025, over 300,000 tickets had been pre-sold for the tournament which begins on Friday, 22nd August at the aptly named Stadium of Light in Sunderland. That is already more than double the actual attendance figure for the entire 2021 competition in New Zealand. To cap it all off, World Rugby unveiled a gleaming brand-new trophy on BBC Morning Live which has performed its very own lap of honour, like an Olympic torch, around the eight host venues prior to the start of the tournament – Brighton and Hove, Northampton, Exeter, Bristol, London, Sunderland, Manchester and York.
At 38 centimetres tall and weighing 4.5kg, the new silverware is not to be meddled with, let alone forgotten – or worse, consigned to the attic. It is cast in sterling silver with 24-carat gold and nine world champion players from England and New Zealand helped design it. The sense women’s rugby is here to stay has been supported further by the legacy programme initiated by the competition’s managing director Sarah Massey.
“Once every four years we have this pinnacle moment where visibility and awareness of the World Cup and the players increases,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to make sure that is then taken forward from a long-term sustainability point of view to make sure we have more players, girls and women coming into the game.
“World Rugby’s ‘Impact Beyond 2025’ programme is all about supporting communities around the world, inspiring more women and girls around the world to pick up a ball and give rugby a try.”
If there is one obstacle standing in the way of that legacy, it is the depth of the competition. Despite roots grown by global professionalism over the past six years, there are realistically only four countries who can win the tournament: England, New Zealand, France and Canada.
The division between the ‘haves’ and the ‘have-nots’ begins much further up the scale than it does in the men’s event. In the latest World Rugby rankings, the range between the top eight nations is only 11 points in the men’s version, but it is more than twice that in the women’s game.
The issue was thrown into very sharp relief by a recent report on the Women’s Six Nations by World Rugby statistical consultant Corris Thomas. The problem in a nutshell is Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy are no more competitive now than they were before the advent of professionalism, in terms of their results against perennial top dogs England. In 2025, Thomas noted: “England scored a total of 213 points while conceding 29; produced an average score of 53-7; scored 33 tries and conceded five. Such a pattern has been consistent over the last eight years.”
The scores between England and all the other Six Nations countries bar France are remarkably similar, despite Wales, Ireland, Scotland and Italy all following England’s professional lead over the past four years. The average winning margin is holding steady at almost 50 points per game.
The most inconvenient truth of all is games were more competitive in the six-year period before 2017 than they have been over the past eight years. Between 2010 and 2016, England’s average winning margin versus the Celtic trio plus Italy was 33-6. Since 2017 it has been 54-5. Instead of catching up the Red Roses, the other four countries have been falling further behind.
It is Les Bleuettes who are responsible for making the Women’s Six Nations a true litmus test of England strength. Where England has won all 32 of its matches against Wales, Ireland, Scotland and Italy over the past eight years, France has won 28, with two losses, one draw and one cancellation, and an average winning margin of 36-9 against the same opponents.
They are also the only nation to have beaten the Red Roses [18-17 in 2018] within the same time-span. Even so, it was business as usual during the World Cup warm-ups. The Red Roses won the latest instalment of their series against France 40-6 in Mont-de-Marsan, extending their winning run against their Six Nations rivals to 16 games on the trot. 34 points represents the biggest margin of victory since the 2009 Nations Cup.
One of the other sides in the Six Nations needs to break out of the second-tier peloton and join the leaders.
Flip the coin over, and the biggest single upside of the women’s game is the continued rise of world number two-ranked Canada. The Canucks squad for the Pacific Four tournament in May featured a nice balance of 19 PWR-based players, 11 home-based, five from France and one in New Zealand. The women’s game tends to attract superior contact sport athletes because the comparable male attractions of football and hockey are largely absent. Rugby for women has an especially strong footprint at universities such as Alberta, Victoria and British Columbia, where female sport is funded on a 50/50 basis.
Canada is probably the only nation capable of competing on even terms up front with the Red Roses. A core of big athletic forwards such as prop DaLeaka Menin, second-row hybrid Laetitia Royer and back-rowers Gabby Senft and Karen Paquin give the Maple Leaf a hard physical edge and real athletic presence around the field. Canada backed up a 22-19 victory over the Black Ferns at the 2024 Pacific Four with a 27-27 draw at the same venue in Christchurch one year later. New Zealand needed a try with the clock in the red to claw their way back to a fortuitous draw.
Canada possesses genuine power in the set-piece and can drive short, or roll the ball away from the lineout into midfield with equal facility.
In the second and third clips, four members of the Canadian tight five, plus number seven Paquin, carry the ball deep into the Kiwi ‘A-zone’ before tighthead Menin finishes the move near the posts.
Canada used a dominant scrum platform to score another first-half try featuring their outstanding, rangy No.13 Florence Symonds, who contributed two key passes.
If there is one player who represents the indefatigable beating heart of Canadian women’s rugby, it is teak-hard, 37-year-old open-side flanker Paquin.
First Paquin and Royer set up the turnover at the tackle for Senft – one of eight at New Zealand rucks in the first half alone – before the number eight sets in motion a counter-attack with Paquin first up to deliver a bone-crunching hit on chase.
Canada have an 11-5-1 record since losing 36-0 to France in the third-place play-off at the World Cup in November 2022. Four of those losses have been to England, and the Red Roses will stand imposingly in the way of an historic first World Cup triumph for the Maple Leaf if Canada progress to the final.
Despite all the hype, the blue riband event in women’s rugby badly needs a new contender to challenge the big two of England and New Zealand. Hang on to your hats and hang on to the cup: it could just be time for the duopoly to dissolve, for women’s rugby to break another glass ceiling in North America.
Over the history of the Rugby World Cup, only four different teams have made it to the women’s final (and one of them has never won it) - but only five different teams have made it to the men’s final (and one of them has also never won it).
The key difference is that one team has come to dominate the international scene between tournaments - and another has the happy knack of winning the RWC itself.
This time around, it could be different. Canada not only have a strong squad but a style of play that is difficult for the Black Ferns - their likely semi-final opponents - and even England to counter. Their problem has been sustaining their game plan for 80 minutes, which I suspect is a combination of a weaker bench than some opponents and a lack of time spent playing together to groove in their pattern of play across the whole 23. The RWC is their chance to address the latter - which may offset some of the former.
In turn, the Ferns have time to fully integrate their 7s players, but the question will be whether they can address some of the shortcomings of their set piece. They don’t have the strength in the pack and bench that they had in 2010 or 2017, and it has shown in the warm up matches. They will still be able to exploit space if a game opens up, but they could struggle against a side that can keep it tight in defence for 80 minutes or draw them into a forwards battle.
The expected semi-final between Canada and New Zealand is likely to be one of the best games of the tournament - but also one of the most important for the future of the game.
As for England… France have been the team that have pushed them closest on the scoreboard in recent years, but their warm up game has put a different perspective on things. John Mitchell has been encouraging England to develop their attacking play through the backs, and also (I suspect) to take attacking and defensive risks, pick up cards and generally make life as difficult as they can for themselves. On Saturday we saw England roll up their sleeves and dust off the rolling maul as an option. I am not sure France can improve enough over the tournament to live with that, even with their returning players.
Jess Breach has said that Canada in WXV1 were the team who gave them the biggest scare - but England’s answer to Canada has been simply to change up the forwards and maintain the intensity over 80 minutes.
The best outcome in purely sporting terms would be for Canada to win it. But I think there’s also a bigger picture.
PWR (and its previous incarnations) has been a big part of England’s dominance but it is also raising standards for other sides even if that has not yet fed into results. World Rugby needs women’s rugby to be successful, and PWR is a huge part of that as (currently) the primary club competition showcasing top international talent. A key measure of the success of the tournament will be whether it feeds down into PWR attendances, and an England win helps enormously with that. It may not be the sporting fairytale that rugby fans would like - but it might be the foundational result that rugby needs.
Yes great point in your last para. PWR is way out ahead of the other womens comps around the world, in a way the Prem can never really hope to emulate. It may become more like the Soccer Prem which seems to attract more of the top talent worldwide now… A stable hub for the womens game if you like.
Since going pro in 2019, there’s only been one “have” & that’s ENG (with maybe FRA an arms length 2nd). From 2019, ENG have played 66 tests compared to FRA 59, CAN 43, & NZL 40. Any Coach will say that game time is invaluable.
Add in the PWR, the current format which offers players 18 games with the possibility of two more in playoffs, it’s easy to see how ENG is able to dominate. At least between RWCs. The production line is elite. And helps explain, in part, why CAN (& others?) has benefited from access to PWR.
Conversely, the Black Ferns are only able to offer players 7 games in Super Rugby Aupiki per year. At a level comparable to the PWR. This is played in March/April. So it’s only in a RWC year that they can stitch together a coordinated campaign across the season. When all players across SVNS & other sports, are available to compete for positions. And all test matches, camps, & internal matches, are considered ‘trials’. Unfortunately, annual PAC4, WXV1, & NH tours, tend to have very short runways. With mixed results.
So, just like RWC2021, I suspect the eventual RWC2025 winner is not as obvious as some may think. FRA is the dark horse, has played one test since the 6N & treated it more as a hit out. CAN is building menacingly & NZL lies dangerously in wait. ENG is rightfully favoured. But for me, any one of these four teams can win it, at evens. Because on & from day 1 of a RWC, nothing else actually matters.
There is still the question of how England will react in the tight game they will inevitably have to play in the WRWC ofc. They did not react well in the last final after the red card and that memory will still be alive somewhere…
Good read. I think England are above the rest at the moment off the back of their domestic comp but its great to see Canada getting closer and closer to the top. NZ always does better at WC time ad some pro 7s girls come back and add professionalism and experience to the side. I think anything but an English win will be a slight upset.
I was lucky enough top do some work for Ted when he was assisting Smithy at the last WWC, mostly on the England lineout - at the time it was very good and you could see the influence of coaches from the men’s game, professional in construction!
Fun article, one point to mention for the increased competitiveness from 2010-2016 was that it coincides with when a greater number of England players were missing for the 7s world series and Olympics run in, that squad only featured Jasmine Joyce from Wales and no Scottish players.
This weakened England as the core players like: Emily Scarratt, Natasha Hunt, Alex Matthews, Danielle Waterman, Katy Daly-McLean, and Heather Fisher (plus others) were all missing for large periods of time.
This is also part of why the Black Ferns can seem so weak mid-world cup cycle, as many of their best players are touring, and elevate the rest of the squad substantially when they return.
It’s very true that the lack of competition will hurt long term, much as it’s enjoyable as an England fan. France always dominate the women’s U18 and U20 6 Nations, but can’t convert that up. As for the other nations, their smaller player pool can’t help; perhaps the England/France dominance is what we ought to expect from the men?
Certainly one to ponder, cheers for your write-up!
Thanks HP. The return of Sevens players off-duty from the national XV is certainly worth an article in itself - a bit like adding extra hot sauce to chicken at Nandos!
Of those you mention, Scrratt has ofc been one of best outside backs in the world for as long as anyone can remember while Alex Matthews is a phenomenal athlete up front.
Great article and comments. One point about Canada that is not often mentioned is Kevin Rouet’s game-planning. Since 2022, he seems to have figured out a unique and very demanding style of play that allows Canada to keep the top teams on their toes and upset their ability to dictate terms. 2023 was a year in progress trying to sort that out (as shown by heavy losses to NZ and England) but by the WXV last year, Canada appears to have figured themselves out.
I agree that NZ will be better in the World Cup but I’m confident that Canada will improve as well. SdG’s addition, alone, will make a difference. Should be good!
Thanks for the background. What plan do you think they will have up their sleeves for the Roses and BFs?
Interesting. There are a few obvious crunch matches in the pool stage but a Canada v BF semi could be the match of the tournament, Can NZ sufficiently match the Canadian forwards to give their backs enough ball to pose a match winning threat to Canada. “Forwards win matches and the backs decide by how many” is a maxim that holds true for 99% of men’s matches but less so in the women’s game.
That last statement I think is more true in the womens game. The England forwards are what separates them from the rest of the pack [no pun intended!]
Nice article. There are lots of players in the PWR who are certainly not full time pros-I would call the league more semi-pro at this stage.And we hardly talking big money-more covering living costs. I agree Canada could be the side to break up the england-NZ domination of finals. Canada always had ability -they now much more consistent-and they always had the power in the pack-but now they have the backline talent to go with it. Its interesting how they have fully integrated their 7s and 15s programmes in a way few other sides have- unlike say NZ-their 7s stars have been playing in WXV. Though I still think NZ will be hard to beat-they seem to peak for world cups-I wouldnt say its all they care about-but it does seem they go up a gear for them and that they feel the games in between world cups are just warmups building towards the main event,the world cup.
Thanks Chris. It’s still a work in progress isn’t it? But if England womens rugby can capitalize in the WRWC in a way that the men couldn’t after 2003, they will be on to a winner. Rugby may not have the reach of soccer, but that sensational recent Womens European Champs can only help grow the game, if only by showing how quickly womens sport can progress given the right stimulus.
I like Canada’s physicality, in some ways it reminds me of the mens pack they had early in the pro era, with big athletes like Al Charron and Jamie Cudmore roaming the park. On the evidence of the recent France match, England will go back to the maul if they feel under pressure anywhere else, so that could be important.