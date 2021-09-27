You're the Ref - What would you give?

6:17am, 27 September 2021

We all like to shout at the TV during the Six Nations or offer the officials some ‘helpful’ advice from the touchline or terraces of our local ground.

“You’re so far out of your depth you’d drown in a puddle,” is one of the more memorable lines I heard during my time as a referee.

Ref Watch columnist Paul Smith’s answer will be posted at 5pm UK time.

The Scenario:

You are the referee of a match played in pouring rain on a pitch with huge in-goal areas.

With his team feeding a defensive five-metre scrum the home side’s full back positions himself directly behind the set-piece just inside his dead ball line.

The rest of the home backs line up 15 metres in front of the full back on their goal-line.

After winning scrum possession the ball is passed to the full back who seeks to find touch.

Fast-advancing opponents pressure the kicker who slices badly causing the ball to strike his own posts and balloon in the air.

Although the away side’s no.7 is now only a metre away, the home centres are closest to the ball which eventually comes down directly behind their posts never having crossed the goal-line.

These three players contest the awkwardly spinning ball in the air. It is caught then immediately touched down by the home side’s no.12.

What is your decision?

a) Five-metre scrum opposite the point where the ball was touched down with the away side to feed

b) Goal-line drop out

c) Penalty to the away side on the five-metre line opposite the point where the ball first went into in goal

d) Penalty to the away side on the five-metre line opposite the point where the ball was touched down and a yellow card for home no.12

e) Penalty try

f) Penalty try and yellow card for home no.12

