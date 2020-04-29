9:49am, 29 April 2020

WRU chairman Gareth Davies has confirmed that the WRU are backing Bill Beaumont for re-election as chairman of World Rugby. Beaumont is currently contesting a two-horse race with Agustin Pichot for the role. A statement from the WRU boss read: “At a meeting of the Welsh Rugby Union Board last week we discussed the upcoming elections for the next World Rugby chair to be contested by Bill Beaumont and Agustin Pichot.

We have also consulted both the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) and our own executive board for their views.

“As always, it is vitally important to us that due and proper process is followed in the governance of our game in Wales and I would like to formally confirm to our members clubs the board’s conclusion to support Bill Beaumont in his bid to be re-elected for a further term.

“We have spoken to both candidates and assessed their manifesto commitments in turn. We have digested the dynamic drive for change presented by Agustin and understood the commitment to progress but also stability and the steady hand provided by Bill.

“Some members of our board expressed direct support for Bill and others acceded to take their steer from those of us who are closest to the issues at play. There were members of both our exec board and the PRB who expressed a preference for Agustin, and this was by no means a ‘one-horse race’ in the board’s eyes, but our final collective decision was reached based on evidence provided, due diligence and research of each candidate.

“We are strongly of the belief that this was the proper way to conduct ourselves, just as when we were deciding on how to vote for the 2023 Rugby World Cup host candidates – where we followed the recommendations of the technical evaluation conducted by World Rugby – we have followed the evidence before us and, we are sure, backed the best candidate for the job.

“It is this determination to follow due process in an open and transparent manner that led us to postpone our own National Council elections which were due to be held almost as the pandemic lockdown first came to us. There is a further update provided below on where we currently stand with this particular election, but suffice to say we will ensure that we respect the proper process wherever possible – against the backdrop of current inhibiting conditions – and ensure that member clubs and all three candidates are afforded the fair contest they deserve.

“Integrity and honesty are two of the key core values of Welsh rugby and they will continue to be upheld in earnest despite current adversity.”

The Welsh support for Beaumont came the day after Rugby Europe declared they too would be supporting the Englishman.