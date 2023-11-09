World Rugby to come after those abusing referees and players

World Rugby is set to target those abusing referees and players – including bringing the worst offenders to law enforcement agencies in their relevant countries.

The move as Rugby World Cup final referee Wayne Barnes spoke out about the level of abuse that he has received in recent years over the internet. The recently retired whistler has received death threats and his family members have also been targeted by trolls.

World Rugby has now joined forces with Signify Group to implement a robust online protection initiative for match-day officials and team squad members who participated in the Rugby World Cup France 2023.

The partnership sees Signify Group, a data science company, employing its cutting-edge AI-driven Threat Matrix service to establish an online protective shield around tournament participants, including match officials, players, and coaches. The comprehensive service includes real-time monitoring of open-source data on major platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, covering content in over 30 languages, including images and emojis.

As part of the initiative, Signify will provide daily reports on abusive content and accounts to the respective platforms, ensuring swift and appropriate action is taken.

As well as reporting trolls to online platforms, World Rugby will bring evidence to national unions to ban individuals from domestic and international rugby events.

The most severe cases may be reported to law enforcement agencies, and measures will be taken to unveil the identities of individuals hiding behind fake accounts.

World Rugby Chief Executive, Alan Gilpin, emphasized the sport’s commitment to inclusivity and combating online hate. “Rugby is a sport for everyone, and we take our responsibility very seriously to make the sport as inclusive, accessible, and relevant as possible,” he said. “This includes sending a strong message that online hate simply will not be tolerated.”

The collaboration aims to align with World Rugby’s broader mission to uphold the sport’s values and foster a sense of togetherness. Dominic Rumbles, Chief Communications Officer at World Rugby, stressed the importance of extending player and match official welfare into the realm of social media. “Abuse, on or off the field, has no place in our game,” Rumbles declared.

Jonathan Hirshler, CEO of Signify Group, expressed delight in partnering with World Rugby, stating, “It is great to be working with World Rugby where welfare is so core to its philosophy, in a sport built on respect, to drive positive change.”

The online protective measures are set to provide a safer space for officials and players to focus on their on-field responsibilities, free from the distraction and potential harm of online abuse. The initiative aligns with a growing trend across sporting bodies to address the pervasive issue of online harassment, with Signify’s Threat Matrix gaining traction in the sports sector.