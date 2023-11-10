Wallabies star Mark Nawaqanitawase to meet with NRL club over move – report
Following the Wallabies’ woeful Rugby World Cup campaign, Australian rugby fans may need to brace themselves for more bad news as star wing Mark Nawaqanitawase considers a code switch.
As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald on Friday afternoon, the 11-Test Wallaby is set to meet with Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson and chairman Nick Politis next week.
Nawaqanitawase, who has quickly become one of the Wallabies’ star players since debuting last year, is set to come off contract with the New South Wales Waratahs and Rugby Australia at the end of 2024.
Mark Nawaqanitawase, in an interview earlier this year with SMH.
“In a perfect world I’d like to stay [in rugby], but there’s always a but. There’s obviously other things out there that might interest me.”
Roosters circling 🐓 https://t.co/Ynd5UDNl8e
— Tom Decent (@tomdecent) November 10, 2023
But losing the star wing to rugby league – which could see the Roosters claim some revenge after rugby poached Joseph Suaalii on a lucrative deal – would be a knockout blow at the end of a tough year.
Nawaqanitawase has been a shining light for the Wallabies during a tough 12 months or so. Since debuting on last year’s end-of-season tour, the 23-year-old has risen to superstar status.
On form, Nawaqanitawase would have to be considered a certainty to don Wallaby gold next year and probably into the future against the British and Irish Lions. But Rugby Australia has to keep him, first.
Earlier this year, Nawaqanitawase told The Sydney Morning Herald that he would’ve liked a longer contract as he suggested there are “other things” he’d like to explore.
“I would have liked more,” Nawaqanitawase said. “I’d love to stay here as long as I can.
“With certain circumstances, we had to agree on something. The one-year (contract extension) was the best thing at the time.
“Hopefully (I can) win a Super Rugby title with the Tahs and hopefully win a World Cup.
“In a perfect world, I’d like to stay (in rugby) but there’s always a but. There’s obviously other things out there that might interest me.”
Comments
Join free and tell us what you really think!Sign up for free
Latest Comments
Ulster v Munster seemed to be the only game this weekend that didn't have a neutral referee. Correct me if I'm wrong 🤔Go to comments
France had the talent but not the killer instinct to beat the boks - a podcast recently described playing RSA like ‘fighting a raccoon’ Gotta be in it to win it - the French coach also forgot RSA was missing its starting hooker and outside centre. He also forgot to take out Dupont when FRA was up 60 points on Namibia before he lost his Captain and 9 in a pointless game at that time. Also he forgot to score when Eben got a yellow card I hope FRA win in 2027 if RSA can’t - mostly b/c I thought the French were great hosts so here is some friendly advice. 1) Your backrow is soft - you need more mongrol in the 6,7,and 8 - they are too soft, a bit too tall in the breakdowns 2) Your locks are too light - Willemse coming back should help 3) Ntamack needs to beef up - he looks too light to survive a RWC 4) I think Dante and Feku (sp?) are crap - one is too slow and the other didnt do much in the tourneyGo to comments