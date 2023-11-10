Select Edition

United Rugby Championship

Irish club wins race to sign former Crusader Oli Jager – report

By Finn Morton
Oli Jager of the Crusaders looks on during the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific Final match between the Blues and the Crusaders at Eden Park on June 18, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Former Crusaders prop Oli Jager is off to defending URC champions Munster, with The Irish Times reporting that the club are set to announce the signing early next week.

Jager, 28, was a surprise omission from the Crusaders’ squad for the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific season. The Irishman started all three knockout matches for the ‘Saders this year, which included a try against the Fijian Drua in the quarter-finals.

But, as the Crusaders prepare to usher in a new era without Scott Roberton, it’s been reported in New Zealand that the All Blacks hopeful has been granted an early release to pursue another opportunity.

While the London-born prop was linked with a move to Leinster – with Samoan tighthead Michael Alaalatoa reportedly signing with French club Clermont – Jager has reportedly signed with an Irish rival.

Munster have won the race for Jager’s signature. The Irish Times has revealed that coach Graham Rowntree will be keen to call on Jager’s services at tighthead prop “as quickly as possible.”

But the opportunity to return to Ireland closes the door on Jager’s All Blacks dream. The Super Rugby champion has made no secret about his desire to wear the black jersey, despite also qualifying for England and Ireland.

“Obviously being from Ireland, born in England, growing up in the northern hemisphere you hear of everyone coming up from the southern hemisphere to England, Ireland,” Jager told RugbyPass in 2022.

“Everyone in the northern hemisphere has had a couple of players play up there, the Bundee Akis, the (Riki) Fluteys, all those players.

“You never hear really the other way around and it’s a pretty cool thing to be able to have the chance of doing it – but doing it is a whole other story.  I feel like I need to get a lot better, really focus my game a lot more.

“But at the moment to answer your question, I would probably like to see myself as an All Black ahead of Ireland.”

