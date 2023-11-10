‘An experienced 10 would have helped’: Wallaby opens up on World Cup disaster

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
12 - 10
FT
12 - 18
FT
21 - 14
FT
27 - 45
FT
43 - 34
FT
13 - 27
FT
20 - 17
FT
25 - 29
FT
32 - 36
FT
39 - 11
FT
20 - 11
FT
17 - 20
FT
23 - 31
FT
23 - 24
FT
25 - 22
FT
18 - 15
FT
Tomorrow
08:15
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Stuart Lancaster resigns as head coach after disasterous exit - OTD

2

Catt to join RFU in new specialist role

3

Andrew Conway statement: 'I have been advised to retire'

4

24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit

5

How the Springboks could lured back to play in South Africa

More News More News

Latest Feature

Why do the French love a fight

The sad passing of enforcer Alain Esteve has brought into spotlight the reputation for thuggery in France in the 1970s

Rugby World Cup News

24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit

'Very misleading': Wayne Barnes responds to All Blacks' 'complaints' over RWC final refereeing

Law explained as hookers appear to creep closer and closer to the lineout

'I made some lifelong memories': Ireland wing Mack Hansen reflects on World Cup

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Richie Mo'unga is the key to the All Blacks' World Cup | The Breakdown

Every team needs a guiding star to remain composed in the most fiery of battles and make plays under the most burdensome pressure and for the All Blacks, Jeff Wilson says Richie Mo'unga is that man.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit
J
Jon 1 hours ago

France had the talent but not the killer instinct to beat the boks - a podcast recently described playing RSA like ‘fighting a raccoon’ Gotta be in it to win it - the French coach also forgot RSA was missing its starting hooker and outside centre. He also forgot to take out Dupont when FRA was up 60 points on Namibia before he lost his Captain and 9 in a pointless game at that time. Also he forgot to score when Eben got a yellow card I hope FRA win in 2027 if RSA can’t - mostly b/c I thought the French were great hosts so here is some friendly advice. 1) Your backrow is soft - you need more mongrol in the 6,7,and 8 - they are too soft, a bit too tall in the breakdowns 2) Your locks are too light - Willemse coming back should help 3) Ntamack needs to beef up - he looks too light to survive a RWC 4) I think Dante and Feku (sp?) are crap - one is too slow and the other didnt do much in the tourney

Go to comments More News
The end of the defensive line
J
Jon 2 hours ago

Confusing what the author means be ‘space’ isn’t it? Seems to change. Does he mean like limiting ‘options’? Talea obviously has a wing in front of him guarding the 50/20. I don’t know why wings so don’t make an extra overlap in these situations. So easy to get on the outside of that defence (if you knew how it was setting up). Players need to be trained in change their setup based on the opposition setup, like happens in NFL. I think Ireland do this on attack? Overall the article really lost me. No flat D line in the future? This guy has to be losing his mind.

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

‘An experienced 10 would have helped’: Wallaby opens up on World Cup disaster

By Finn Morton
Will Skelton of Australia speaks with teammates as they huddle after defeat to Wales during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Wales and Australia at Parc Olympique on September 24, 2023 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

In the wake of the Wallabies’ woeful Rugby World Cup campaign in France, prop Taniela Tupou has admitted that the squad could’ve used “an experienced 10” as they fought to avoid a first-ever pool stage exit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Going back to that fateful night on August 10, coach Eddie Jones shocked the rugby world by picking just one fly-half in the 33-man squad. With just four Tests to his name at the time, Carter Gordon was given the immense responsibility.

The Wallabies had collected the wooden spoon during The Rugby Championship, and despite their efforts in Dunedin, they’re unable to avoid a sweep in the Bledisloe Cup series.

Related

‘If I want to take it seriously…’: The foreign threat to Australian rugby

There’s a systemic issue that’s plaguing the Wallabies. Coach Jones is only one man, and no mere mortal could stop the Australian rugby giant from falling as hard as they have.

Read Now

Video Spacer

Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

Video Spacer
Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

Coach Jones wanted change. There was no room for veteran playmakers Quade Cooper or Bernard Foley, with ‘utility’ Ben Donaldson the only member of the squad with Test experience at No. 10.

Australia started their World Cup with a promising win over Georgia, but the men in gold were left to rue what could’ve been after historic defeats to Fiji and Wales. The Wallabies were later bundled out of the tournament in the pool stage.

Those players and coaches will have to “live with” some fans considering them “the worst Wallabies team ever.” But it didn’t have to be this way.

“When Eddie named the team, what I was thinking at the time was that Eddie has been in the World Cup (before). He knows what he’s doing. I’m going to trust him” prop Taniela Tupou said on the BallCarrier Rugby podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Then I went to the World Cup and it didn’t happen. When the pressure was on, you needed guys who could handle pressure. We had guys who couldn’t do that.

“I don’t want to sit here and moan that it could have been this or that but an experienced 10 would have helped… or anyone who could have sat in the driver’s seat.

“When the team was named and I looked at the squad… we knew how to play with each other.

“People will say we are the worst Wallabies team ever in a World Cup and whether we like it or not, it’s something we’re going to have to live with. It’s up to us to try and change that.”

Following long-lasting rumours and speculation surrounding coach Jones’ position with the Wallabies, the 63-year-old officially resigned two after the Rugby World Cup final.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that led to an awkward reunion on the other side of the world. Jones coached the Barbarians along with incoming All Blacks boss Scott Robertson, with the team including players from the Wallabies’ disastrous campaign.

Jones had branded former Australia captain Michael Hooper a poor “role model” for the young Wallabies, but ended up picking the flanker in the No. 7 for the Baa-Baas.

Related

Wallaby Taniela Tupou headlines exciting Melbourne Rebels squad for 2024

Prop Taniela Tupou headlines a new-look Melbourne Rebels squad ahead of the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Read Now

Along with the likes of Len Ikitau, Rob Leota and Angus Bell was Wallabies enforcer Taniela Tupou. Tupou was asked about Jones, and clearly, there is no bad blood there.

“Everybody’s different. He’s been good to me,” Tupou said.

“Eddie came in… he gave me a call and said, ‘Look I want you to work hard and try to be in the team for the World Cup.’ For someone like that to have faith in you when I didn’t at the time, it means a lot to me.

“To see him around here, I’ve got nothing against him. If he’s doing what’s best for him, I’m happy for him. I’ve enjoyed my time with him.”

Recommended

‘It’s unfair’: Hamish McLennan doubles down on Eddie Jones appointment

Rebels expect big things from Taniela Tupou after ‘smart recruitment'

'Very misleading': Wayne Barnes responds to All Blacks' 'complaints' over RWC final refereeing

Olympics-bound Aussies still have plenty to ‘prove’ at Oceania Sevens

INTERVIEW

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING ‘It’s unfair’: Hamish McLennan doubles down on Eddie Jones appointment ‘It’s unfair’: Hamish McLennan doubles down on Eddie Jones appointment
Search