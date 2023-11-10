‘An experienced 10 would have helped’: Wallaby opens up on World Cup disaster

In the wake of the Wallabies’ woeful Rugby World Cup campaign in France, prop Taniela Tupou has admitted that the squad could’ve used “an experienced 10” as they fought to avoid a first-ever pool stage exit.

Going back to that fateful night on August 10, coach Eddie Jones shocked the rugby world by picking just one fly-half in the 33-man squad. With just four Tests to his name at the time, Carter Gordon was given the immense responsibility.

The Wallabies had collected the wooden spoon during The Rugby Championship, and despite their efforts in Dunedin, they’re unable to avoid a sweep in the Bledisloe Cup series.



Coach Jones wanted change. There was no room for veteran playmakers Quade Cooper or Bernard Foley, with ‘utility’ Ben Donaldson the only member of the squad with Test experience at No. 10.

Australia started their World Cup with a promising win over Georgia, but the men in gold were left to rue what could’ve been after historic defeats to Fiji and Wales. The Wallabies were later bundled out of the tournament in the pool stage.

Those players and coaches will have to “live with” some fans considering them “the worst Wallabies team ever.” But it didn’t have to be this way.

“When Eddie named the team, what I was thinking at the time was that Eddie has been in the World Cup (before). He knows what he’s doing. I’m going to trust him” prop Taniela Tupou said on the BallCarrier Rugby podcast.

“Then I went to the World Cup and it didn’t happen. When the pressure was on, you needed guys who could handle pressure. We had guys who couldn’t do that.

“I don’t want to sit here and moan that it could have been this or that but an experienced 10 would have helped… or anyone who could have sat in the driver’s seat.

“When the team was named and I looked at the squad… we knew how to play with each other.

“People will say we are the worst Wallabies team ever in a World Cup and whether we like it or not, it’s something we’re going to have to live with. It’s up to us to try and change that.”

Following long-lasting rumours and speculation surrounding coach Jones’ position with the Wallabies, the 63-year-old officially resigned two after the Rugby World Cup final.

But that led to an awkward reunion on the other side of the world. Jones coached the Barbarians along with incoming All Blacks boss Scott Robertson, with the team including players from the Wallabies’ disastrous campaign.

Jones had branded former Australia captain Michael Hooper a poor “role model” for the young Wallabies, but ended up picking the flanker in the No. 7 for the Baa-Baas.



Along with the likes of Len Ikitau, Rob Leota and Angus Bell was Wallabies enforcer Taniela Tupou. Tupou was asked about Jones, and clearly, there is no bad blood there.

“Everybody’s different. He’s been good to me,” Tupou said.

“Eddie came in… he gave me a call and said, ‘Look I want you to work hard and try to be in the team for the World Cup.’ For someone like that to have faith in you when I didn’t at the time, it means a lot to me.

“To see him around here, I’ve got nothing against him. If he’s doing what’s best for him, I’m happy for him. I’ve enjoyed my time with him.”