SRU on verge of landing Mosese Tuipulotu from Tahs

Gregor Townsend is on the verge of luring NSW Waratahs inside centre Mosese Tuipulotu to Scotland to reunite with elder Sione, just a year after failing with a similar bid.

Melbourne-born Mosese, 22, who is five years younger than Sione, is, however, unlikely to join his sibling in midfield at Scotstoun, unlike last year when a move to the Warriors was being touted. Edinburgh are the favourites to secure his services.

Townsend has made no secret of his interest in signing Mosese, who – like his brother – qualifies for Scotland through a Greenock-born grandmother after first speaking to him by accident.

“I actually had a chat with him two years ago by mistake, because Sione had given his old mobile to him, and I phoned to chat to Sione and got him instead,” Townsend said last year.

Mosese turned down £123,000 a year to move to Scotland, which was almost three times his Waratahs salary, because he wanted to stay and fight his way into the Wallabies’ setup.

“I think just in the point of my career at the moment, I’m just not really sold on going yet. Whether that happens in the future, I don’t know but I’m really happy at this club and I love playing footy.

“I grew up watching the Wallabies, so I’d love to wear the gold jersey. Obviously, I’ve got Scottish heritage as well, so if I wear that jersey in the future, then I’d be happy to represent my culture,” he said after pledging his future to the Waratahs.

However he only made two Super Rugby appearances for the Waratahs this season. Mosese, who missed almost two years out with a torn ACL and then quad issues before breaking into Darren Coleman’s squad last season, could have a change of heart.