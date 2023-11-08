Select Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

Wallaby Taniela Tupou headlines exciting Melbourne Rebels squad for 2024

By Finn Morton
Taniela Tupou #3 of Australia runs with the ball during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Australia and Georgia at Stade de France on September 9, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)

Prop Taniela Tupou headlines a new-look Melbourne Rebels squad ahead of the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season, with the Victorian club recruiting Wallabies, a former All Black, U20s stars as an Australian Sevens phenom.

Wallabies enforcer Taniela ‘The Tongan Thor’ Tupou officially penned a deal with the Melbourne-based club in February, with the tighthead prop committing to a multi-year deal down south.

Tupou joins the Rebels along with former Wallabies Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Filipo Daugunu. One-Test All Black Matt Proctor is another marquee recruit following a stint overseas in Japan.

“Firstly, our management has done an excellent job in recruiting some new players to strengthen our squad,” halfback Ryan Louwrens told Rebels Media during the offseason.

“The one player that has really stood out is Lukhan Salakai -Loto. He has come into the team and has not only brought his experience as a player but also has excellent leadership skills. He is a player that gets stuck in at training and competes for everything. He leads by action and not just words which I respect and value.

“I believe that will help us create a winning culture at the Club in season 2024.”

Matt Ribbon, Cabous Eloff, Pone Fa’amausili, Sam Talakai and Jordan Uelese are among the talented front rowers among the Rebels’ ranks for 2024. The rest of the forward pack certainly packs a punch too, including rampaging backrower Vaiolini Ekuasi.

As for the backs, Carter Gordon has been listed in the halves alongside younger brother Mason Gordon who donned Australian gold at the World Rugby U20s Championships earlier this year.

Gordon has been listed as one of the ‘utility’ players in the squad, with the rising star playing most of is rugby in the No. 15 jersey for the Junior Wallabies.

One of the Rebels’ most intriguing additions during the offseason is Darby Lancaster. Lancaster was sensational for Australia on the Sevens World Series last season, and will likely play on the wing for the Rebels next season.

Melbourne Rebels squad for Super Rugby Pacific 2024

Front Row

Matt Gibbon, Cabous Eloff, Isaac Kailea, Alex Mafi, Jordan Uelese, Ethan Dobbins, Pone Fa’amausili, Sam Talakai, Taniela Tupou

Lock

Josh Canham, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Angelo Smith, Tuaina Taii Tualima

Back Row

Vaiolini Ekuasi, Zac Hough, Josh Kemeny, Rob Leota, Daniel Maiava, Brad Wilkin

Halves

Ryan Louwrens, James Tuttle, Jack Maunder, Carter Gordon, Jake Strachan*, Mason Gordon*

Centres

David Feliuai, Lukas Ripley, Matt Proctor, Nick Jooste. Lebron Naea. Divad Palu David Vaihu, Filipo Daugunu*

Back Three

Lachie Anderson, Andrew Kellaway, Darby Lancaster, Joe Pincus, Glen Vaihu

* Denotes utility

