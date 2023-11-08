Fijian Drua look to continue rapid rise with 2024 squad

Having improved exponentially throughout their debut two seasons in Super Rugby Pacific, the Fijian Drua are aiming high with their squad for 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The introduction of the Fijian team to the competition was heralded throughout Fiji’s superb Rugby World Cup run as hugely influential in the team’s success.

The 2024 squad features 18 Flying Fijians as well as five newcomers.

Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans said: “We are proud to present to the people of Fiji their 2024 Drua squad, featuring a host of experienced Fijian internationals alongside a group of talented youngers who are ready to fly the Fiji flag in Drua colours. Our goal as always is to make the people of Fiji proud. And with seven games in Fiji for the first time ever, our fans can look forward to seeing their favourite players take on some of the world’s best right here at home.”

Head Coach Mick Byrne added: “We have selected a squad that we believe can compete in one of the world’s toughest club rugby competitions. We will be out to make an even bigger impact in 2024, so it’s fantastic for us to play a record seven games in front of our passionate fans. The seven teams coming over next season will definitely notice that.

“There will be some great competition for spots in the matchday 23 and as coaches, we are looking to the selection headaches this will create.”

The team farewelled experienced first-five eighth Teti Tela, who has retired from first-class rugby following the Rugby World Cup. The club expressed their respect and gratitude for the 32-year-old, labelling his contributions to the young Drua squad “profound”.

Fijian Drua squad for Super Rugby Pacific 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Tevita Ikanivere

Zuriel Togiatama

Mesulame Dolokoto

Haereiti Hetet

Livai Natave

Emosi Tuqiri

Mesake Doge

Jone Koroiduadua

Samuela Tawake

Meli Tuni

Isoa Nasilasila

Leone Rotuisolia

Etonia Waqa

Sailosi Vukalokalo

Te Cirikidaveta

Meli Derenalagi

Vilive Miramira

Kitione Salawa

Elia Canakaivata

Motikiai Murray

Frank Lomani

Simione Kuruvoli

Peni Matawalu

Philip Baselala

Kemu Valetini

Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula

Isikeli Rabitu

Caleb Muntz (injured, expected to miss 2024 season)

Iosefo Masi

Apisalome Vota

Michael Naitokani

Waqa Nalaga

Ilaisa Droasese

Selestino Ravutaumada

Taniela Rakuro

Epeli Momo

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre