Fijian Drua look to continue rapid rise with 2024 squad
Having improved exponentially throughout their debut two seasons in Super Rugby Pacific, the Fijian Drua are aiming high with their squad for 2024.
The introduction of the Fijian team to the competition was heralded throughout Fiji’s superb Rugby World Cup run as hugely influential in the team’s success.
The 2024 squad features 18 Flying Fijians as well as five newcomers.
Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans said: “We are proud to present to the people of Fiji their 2024 Drua squad, featuring a host of experienced Fijian internationals alongside a group of talented youngers who are ready to fly the Fiji flag in Drua colours. Our goal as always is to make the people of Fiji proud. And with seven games in Fiji for the first time ever, our fans can look forward to seeing their favourite players take on some of the world’s best right here at home.”
Head Coach Mick Byrne added: “We have selected a squad that we believe can compete in one of the world’s toughest club rugby competitions. We will be out to make an even bigger impact in 2024, so it’s fantastic for us to play a record seven games in front of our passionate fans. The seven teams coming over next season will definitely notice that.
“There will be some great competition for spots in the matchday 23 and as coaches, we are looking to the selection headaches this will create.”
The team farewelled experienced first-five eighth Teti Tela, who has retired from first-class rugby following the Rugby World Cup. The club expressed their respect and gratitude for the 32-year-old, labelling his contributions to the young Drua squad “profound”.
Fijian Drua squad for Super Rugby Pacific 2024
Tevita Ikanivere
Zuriel Togiatama
Mesulame Dolokoto
Haereiti Hetet
Livai Natave
Emosi Tuqiri
Mesake Doge
Jone Koroiduadua
Samuela Tawake
Meli Tuni
Isoa Nasilasila
Leone Rotuisolia
Etonia Waqa
Sailosi Vukalokalo
Te Cirikidaveta
Meli Derenalagi
Vilive Miramira
Kitione Salawa
Elia Canakaivata
Motikiai Murray
Frank Lomani
Simione Kuruvoli
Peni Matawalu
Philip Baselala
Kemu Valetini
Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula
Isikeli Rabitu
Caleb Muntz (injured, expected to miss 2024 season)
Iosefo Masi
Apisalome Vota
Michael Naitokani
Waqa Nalaga
Ilaisa Droasese
Selestino Ravutaumada
Taniela Rakuro
Epeli Momo
Tuidraki Samusamuvodre
