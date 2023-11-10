Next-gen to ‘pull on the gold jersey’ after landmark U16 announcement

Following the end of the Super Rugby U16 Championship last weekend, Rugby Australia has announced an Australian squad that will see the nation’s brightest up-and-coming rugby talent “pull on the gold jersey.”

ADVERTISEMENT

National Pathways Manager, Nic Henderson, and Head Coach Tim Rapp have selected a squad of 25 players who will take on a Pacific All Stars side on December 12 at the Australian Institute of Sport’s rugby field.

With the junior Super Rugby competitions proving to be a success in their inaugural seasons, with the Waratahs and Brumbies claiming titles, this Australia U16 side is another opportunity to showcase the future of Australian rugby.



Rugbypass TV Rugbypass TV Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free! Join us Rugbypass TV Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free! Join us

“We’ve picked an extremely talented squad out of the Super Rugby U16s Championship that will come into camp on December 8 at the AIS,” Rugby Australia’s National Pathways Manager, Nic Henderson, said in a statement.

“Starting with the upcoming game against the Pacific All Stars, this will be the first of many opportunities for these young men to pull on a gold jersey and represent their country.

“It’s exciting to think there are players in this squad that could be our Wallabies at the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, and we’re looking forward to harnessing and encouraging that talent.”

The team will be coached by the renowned trio of Tim Rapp, Cam Blaes and Ryan Schultz. This squad will assemble at the AIS on December 8 before facing the Pacific All Stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia U16 2023 squad:

Forwards

Bennett Armistead (Reds)

Berakah Tuifaasisina (Reds)

Daryus Sione (Waratahs)

Ed Baxter (Waratahs)

James Finegan (Waratahs)

Jarvis Orr (Waratahs)

Justice Taumoepeau (Waratahs)

Kiama Jione (Reds)

Kingsley Uys (Reds)

Lewis Wilson (Waratahs)

Liam Robinson (Reds)

Marcus Mastro (Waratahs)

Louis Treacy (Rebels)

Will Ross (Reds)

Backs

Angus Grover (Waratahs)

Cameron Kirsten (Brumbies)

Denzel Veikune (Brumbies)

Finn McKay (Reds)

Heamasi Makasini (Waratahs)

Liam Collett (Brumbies)

Onitoni Large (Waratahs)

Peni Naqau (Force)

Rex Bassingthwaighte (Waratahs)

Tom Hartman (Waratahs)

Treyvon Pritchard (Reds)