Next-gen to ‘pull on the gold jersey’ after landmark U16 announcement
Following the end of the Super Rugby U16 Championship last weekend, Rugby Australia has announced an Australian squad that will see the nation’s brightest up-and-coming rugby talent “pull on the gold jersey.”
National Pathways Manager, Nic Henderson, and Head Coach Tim Rapp have selected a squad of 25 players who will take on a Pacific All Stars side on December 12 at the Australian Institute of Sport’s rugby field.
With the junior Super Rugby competitions proving to be a success in their inaugural seasons, with the Waratahs and Brumbies claiming titles, this Australia U16 side is another opportunity to showcase the future of Australian rugby.
“We’ve picked an extremely talented squad out of the Super Rugby U16s Championship that will come into camp on December 8 at the AIS,” Rugby Australia’s National Pathways Manager, Nic Henderson, said in a statement.
“Starting with the upcoming game against the Pacific All Stars, this will be the first of many opportunities for these young men to pull on a gold jersey and represent their country.
“It’s exciting to think there are players in this squad that could be our Wallabies at the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, and we’re looking forward to harnessing and encouraging that talent.”
The team will be coached by the renowned trio of Tim Rapp, Cam Blaes and Ryan Schultz. This squad will assemble at the AIS on December 8 before facing the Pacific All Stars.
Australia U16 2023 squad:
Forwards
Bennett Armistead (Reds)
Berakah Tuifaasisina (Reds)
Daryus Sione (Waratahs)
Ed Baxter (Waratahs)
James Finegan (Waratahs)
Jarvis Orr (Waratahs)
Justice Taumoepeau (Waratahs)
Kiama Jione (Reds)
Kingsley Uys (Reds)
Lewis Wilson (Waratahs)
Liam Robinson (Reds)
Marcus Mastro (Waratahs)
Louis Treacy (Rebels)
Will Ross (Reds)
Backs
Angus Grover (Waratahs)
Cameron Kirsten (Brumbies)
Denzel Veikune (Brumbies)
Finn McKay (Reds)
Heamasi Makasini (Waratahs)
Liam Collett (Brumbies)
Onitoni Large (Waratahs)
Peni Naqau (Force)
Rex Bassingthwaighte (Waratahs)
Tom Hartman (Waratahs)
Treyvon Pritchard (Reds)
Comments
Join free and tell us what you really think!Sign up for free
Latest Comments
Ulster v Munster seemed to be the only game this weekend that didn't have a neutral referee. Correct me if I'm wrong 🤔Go to comments
France had the talent but not the killer instinct to beat the boks - a podcast recently described playing RSA like ‘fighting a raccoon’ Gotta be in it to win it - the French coach also forgot RSA was missing its starting hooker and outside centre. He also forgot to take out Dupont when FRA was up 60 points on Namibia before he lost his Captain and 9 in a pointless game at that time. Also he forgot to score when Eben got a yellow card I hope FRA win in 2027 if RSA can’t - mostly b/c I thought the French were great hosts so here is some friendly advice. 1) Your backrow is soft - you need more mongrol in the 6,7,and 8 - they are too soft, a bit too tall in the breakdowns 2) Your locks are too light - Willemse coming back should help 3) Ntamack needs to beef up - he looks too light to survive a RWC 4) I think Dante and Feku (sp?) are crap - one is too slow and the other didnt do much in the tourneyGo to comments