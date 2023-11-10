Next-gen to ‘pull on the gold jersey’ after landmark U16 announcement

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
12 - 10
FT
12 - 18
FT
21 - 14
FT
27 - 45
FT
43 - 34
FT
13 - 27
FT
20 - 17
FT
25 - 29
FT
32 - 36
FT
39 - 11
FT
20 - 11
FT
17 - 20
FT
23 - 31
FT
23 - 24
FT
25 - 22
FT
18 - 15
FT
Tomorrow
08:15
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Stuart Lancaster resigns as head coach after disasterous exit - OTD

2

Catt to join RFU in new specialist role

3

Andrew Conway statement: 'I have been advised to retire'

4

24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit

5

How the Springboks could lured back to play in South Africa

More News More News

Latest Feature

Why do the French love a fight

The sad passing of enforcer Alain Esteve has brought into spotlight the reputation for thuggery in France in the 1970s

Super Rugby Pacific News

Ex-All Blacks duo and Wallabies stars usher in Reds’ new dawn

Blues boast wealth of experience in 2024 squad

Wallabies duo head west as Force name squad for 2024

Crusaders begin new era with ambitious 2024 squad

More Super Rugby Pacific More News

Trending Video

Kaitlan Leaney puts the Wallaroos win down to 'all heart'

Australia No. 8 Kaitlan Leaney stepped up under the bright lights of the WXV's final weekend, proving a physical presence for her side in the dramatic win over Wales.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Ulster battle back to down Munster in Rob Herring's record match
K
KARL 11 minutes ago

Ulster v Munster seemed to be the only game this weekend that didn't have a neutral referee. Correct me if I'm wrong 🤔

Go to comments More News
24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit
J
Jon 1 hours ago

France had the talent but not the killer instinct to beat the boks - a podcast recently described playing RSA like ‘fighting a raccoon’ Gotta be in it to win it - the French coach also forgot RSA was missing its starting hooker and outside centre. He also forgot to take out Dupont when FRA was up 60 points on Namibia before he lost his Captain and 9 in a pointless game at that time. Also he forgot to score when Eben got a yellow card I hope FRA win in 2027 if RSA can’t - mostly b/c I thought the French were great hosts so here is some friendly advice. 1) Your backrow is soft - you need more mongrol in the 6,7,and 8 - they are too soft, a bit too tall in the breakdowns 2) Your locks are too light - Willemse coming back should help 3) Ntamack needs to beef up - he looks too light to survive a RWC 4) I think Dante and Feku (sp?) are crap - one is too slow and the other didnt do much in the tourney

Go to comments More News
Super Rugby Pacific

Next-gen to ‘pull on the gold jersey’ after landmark U16 announcement

By Finn Morton
Waratahs win the first-ever final of Super Rugby U16. (Picture - supplied by Rugby Australia).

Following the end of the Super Rugby U16 Championship last weekend, Rugby Australia has announced an Australian squad that will see the nation’s brightest up-and-coming rugby talent “pull on the gold jersey.”

ADVERTISEMENT

National Pathways Manager, Nic Henderson, and Head Coach Tim Rapp have selected a squad of 25 players who will take on a Pacific All Stars side on December 12 at the Australian Institute of Sport’s rugby field.

With the junior Super Rugby competitions proving to be a success in their inaugural seasons, with the Waratahs and Brumbies claiming titles, this Australia U16 side is another opportunity to showcase the future of Australian rugby.

Related

‘If I want to take it seriously…’: The foreign threat to Australian rugby

There’s a systemic issue that’s plaguing the Wallabies. Coach Jones is only one man, and no mere mortal could stop the Australian rugby giant from falling as hard as they have.

Read Now

Video Spacer

Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

Video Spacer
Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

“We’ve picked an extremely talented squad out of the Super Rugby U16s Championship that will come into camp on December 8 at the AIS,” Rugby Australia’s National Pathways Manager, Nic Henderson, said in a statement.

“Starting with the upcoming game against the Pacific All Stars, this will be the first of many opportunities for these young men to pull on a gold jersey and represent their country.

“It’s exciting to think there are players in this squad that could be our Wallabies at the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, and we’re looking forward to harnessing and encouraging that talent.”

The team will be coached by the renowned trio of Tim Rapp, Cam Blaes and Ryan Schultz. This squad will assemble at the AIS on December 8 before facing the Pacific All Stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia U16 2023 squad:

Forwards

Bennett Armistead (Reds)

Berakah Tuifaasisina (Reds)

Daryus Sione (Waratahs)

Ed Baxter (Waratahs)

James Finegan (Waratahs)

Jarvis Orr (Waratahs)

Justice Taumoepeau (Waratahs)

Kiama Jione (Reds)

Kingsley Uys (Reds)

Lewis Wilson (Waratahs)

Liam Robinson (Reds)

Marcus Mastro (Waratahs)

Louis Treacy (Rebels)

Will Ross (Reds)

Backs

Angus Grover (Waratahs)

Cameron Kirsten (Brumbies)

Denzel Veikune (Brumbies)

Finn McKay (Reds)

Heamasi Makasini (Waratahs)

Liam Collett (Brumbies)

Onitoni Large (Waratahs)

Peni Naqau (Force)

Rex Bassingthwaighte (Waratahs)

Tom Hartman (Waratahs)

Treyvon Pritchard (Reds)

Recommended

‘Going to miss him’: Hurricanes coach on the ‘void’ left by Ardie Savea

‘An experienced 10 would have helped’: Wallaby opens up on World Cup disaster

‘It’s unfair’: Hamish McLennan doubles down on Eddie Jones appointment

Rebels expect big things from Taniela Tupou after ‘smart recruitment'

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Stuart Lancaster resigns as head coach after disasterous spell - OTD Stuart Lancaster resigns as head coach after disasterous exit - OTD
Search