Worcester Warriors have snapped up former Scotland U20s prop Jack Owlett from Wasps. Owlett is a former student at Exeter University where his performances in their 2016 BUCS-winning side brought him to the attention of Exeter Chiefs.

The 6’2, 122kg prop joined the Chiefs’ academy at the conclusion of his academic studies and gained valuable senior experience on a dual registration with Cornish Pirates in the Championship during his time at Sandy Park.

Owlett joined Wasps in the summer of 2019 and will make the short move across the Midlands during the summer as Warriors’ second signing for next season following Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe, who will arrive at Sixways from Edinburgh.

“We are pleased to welcome Jack to the Warriors family,” said Warriors Director of Rugby Alan Solomons.

“Jack is a relatively young tighthead prop, who has had a solid grounding at Exeter Chiefs and been able to continue his Premiership experience at Wasps.

“He is now ideally placed to make his mark here at Sixways under the expert tutelage of Mark Irish, our scrum coach and we look forward to his arrival in the summer.”

Owlett was a member of the Scotland squad in the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in Italy in 2015.

