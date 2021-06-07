Worcester centurion Cox set to retire at the end of the season

11:47am, 07 June 2021

Worcester Warriors back-row forward Matt Cox has announced that he will retire from rugby at the end of the current season.

After coming through the Worcester Academy, Cox made 102 appearances in two spells with Warriors, including a try-scoring Premiership debut against Wasps at Adams Park in April 2008. He also had a four-year stint with Gloucester between 2010 and 2014.

During his time at Sixways, Cox was capped by England from Under-18s to Under-20s levels, and he also represented England on the World Sevens circuit.

“When you are a kid you have posters on the wall and dream one day it might be you, Worcester helped me achieve that boyhood dream,” the 33-year-old said.

“I got to wear an England badge and to play in the best league in the world, I really enjoyed those moments.

“I’ve seen the club grow and watched Sixways change from just the temporary stands where the East Stand now is, three pitches where the main car park is and the surface in the indoor barn being sand and horsehair.

“From coming out of the Championship for the first time in the year that I joined to becoming an established Premiership club.

“Warriors changed my life, and I will be forever grateful to the people that gave me the opportunities I have had.

“I want to thank all the supporters who’ve encouraged me over the years, I like to think I gave my all in the games and feel grateful for having had the chance to do so in front of you all.”

Warriors Director of Rugby Alan Solomons added: “Coxy is a homegrown player, who has given tremendous service to the club.

“It was really terrific to see him get his 100th cap at Exeter last season.

“Coxy will be missed by all of us here at Warriors. We wish him all the best for the future and can assure him that he will always be very welcome here at Sixways.”