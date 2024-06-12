Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
21 - 29
FT
50 - 19
FT
Tomorrow
03:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
13:00
Gallagher Premiership

Where are they now? The 2017/18 Northampton senior academy

By Liam Heagney
Alex Mitchell and George Furbank at Northampton's trophy parade last Sunday (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

It’s curious what you can come across when bundling up rugby match programmes ahead of some scheduled house refurbishment. It was post-game last Saturday at Twickenham when Phil Dowson paid tribute to the foundation laid at Northampton by Chris Boyd, who was back in the UK from New Zealand to watch the Saints defeat Bath in the Gallagher Premiership final.

ADVERTISEMENT

The current director of rugby proudly referenced the Franklin’s Gardens academy that existed when Boyd took the reins in 2018.

“He has been part of that, set the foundations of this group. His remit was to get the club back on track and get the academy going and bring those players through like George Furbank, Alex Mitchell, Fraser Dingwall, Alex Moon, all those guys who have played a lot of games now,” enthused Dowson.

Video Spacer

Do England rugby have to pick Jack Willis after staggering performance against Leinster

Jim Hamilton and Bernard Jackman react to Jack Willis’ incredible performance in the 2024 Investec European Champions Cup Final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Video Spacer

Do England rugby have to pick Jack Willis after staggering performance against Leinster

Jim Hamilton and Bernard Jackman react to Jack Willis’ incredible performance in the 2024 Investec European Champions Cup Final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Lo and behold, what popped out in the RugbyPass bundle a few days later was the programme from the Saints vs Ospreys Heineken Champions Cup match in December 2017, which marked Jim Mallinder’s last game in charge.

Northampton were 8-43 down to the Welsh region, prompting numerous spectators to walk out before a last-quarter fightback massaged the scoreboard to 32-43. It was their eighth cup and league loss on the bounce, Mallinder was sacked within a few days, and it was January 29, 2018, when Boyd was announced as their new DoR.

Northampton senior academy 2017/18
The 2017/18 Northampton senior academy pen picture list which included Fraser Dingwall, George Furbank, Alex Mitchell and Alex Moon

In the programme was a 13-strong list of Northampton senior academy members, including fresh-faced pictures of Furbank, Mitchell, Dingwall and Moon who were all starters in last weekend’s title success. Here is how rugby turned out for that baker’s dozen class of 2017/18:

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Allman – The back-rower joined Saints in 2015 but didn’t make the Premiership grade, playing for Nottingham and winning a title with Ampthill in the years that followed.

Fraser Dingwall – The midfielder, who started last Saturday’s final, was a 2017 Saints recruit. Has gone from strength to strength, scoring a crucial Guinness Six Nations try versus Wales last February a week after his Test debut in Rome. Now on tour with England.

Tom Emery – The 2016 Saints scrum-half signing moved to Coventry in the Championship where he spent three seasons. Has since been involved with the Great Britain 7s set-up, featuring on the recent HSBC SVNS circuit.

James Fish – It was 2014 when the hooker was snapped up by Northampton. Made a pre-pandemic breakthrough to the first-team; for instance, he started in eight of his 14 Premiership appearances and made three European starts in 2018/19. Has since moved to Bedford.

ADVERTISEMENT

George Furbank – Full-back joined Saints in 2015 but his academy pen picture highlighted how he was one of four players still waiting for age-grade international recognition. Always hinted in glimpses he coul  be a top-class player but thrived for club and country in 2023/24. Played important part in last weekend’s title win and will tour as the player in possession of the England No15 shirt after three successive Test selections.

James Grayson – Son of Paul, the 2003 Rugby World Cup winner, he signed for Saints in 2016 and enjoyed plenty of exposure at out-half. Slipped down the pecking order in recent times, so has spread his wings and can now be found at Mitsubishi Dynaboars in Japan.

Alex Mitchell – Another flying out to tour with England after successful involvement in the Prem final. On the books at Saints since 2015, the scrum-half scored the crucial converted 73rd-minute try that got the better of Bath, the highlight topping off a stellar season where he became his country’s first-choice No9 having initially been snubbed for Rugby World Cup selection.

Alex Moon – Another 2015 recruit, the second row played his final match for Saints last Saturday as he is joining Bayonne in the Top 14 next season.

Devante Onojaife – The 2016 back row signing had a few first-team games but his career panned out similar to fellow forward Allman as stints at Bedford and Ampthill followed after leaving Franklin’s in 2020.

Ehren Painter – The tighthead prop, a 2016 signing, had many first-team outings before a limited 2022/23 campaign, which featured some time at Bedford, was followed a switch to Exeter where he made 21 league and European appearances in his first season.

Paddy Ryan – Another back-rower who headed off elsewhere. Signed in 2017, he made a single Prem Cup appearance for Saints before featuring at a sequence of clubs such as Bedford, Cornish Pirates, Ampthill and Coventry before landing at San Diego Legion. Capped three times by the USA Eagles.

Fraser Strachan – The midfielder, a 2017 recruit, made a couple of first-team appearances before forging a career in the Championship with Bedford, Ealing, Doncaster and Ampthill.

Toby Trinder – The loosehead prop joined Saints in 2016 and make a single Prem Rugby Cup appearance before spending the past five seasons at Coventry after some outings for Bedford and Randwick.

Related

Watch: Courtney Lawes' final Northampton dressing room speech

The Test-level retired England forward is joining Brive in the Pro D2 in France next season and the 35-year-old signed off on his 17 years at Saints with a dressing room address after Northampton clinched their hard-fought 25-21 win over 14-man Bath.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Report: France planning to stiff 2025 tour to play All Blacks

2

Leinster have made their big call, but something still needs to change

3

Ex-England flyhalf says Crusaders downfall means series win over the All Blacks a 'realistic chance'

4

Why the All Blacks should follow the 'Marco Pierre White theory of rugby selection'

5

'Publicly I said I didn't care': Ian Foster reveals revenge motivation in Ireland quarter-final

6

Ex-England player's theory about why Ted Hill hasn't made tour squad

7

George Hendy: 'Tom James is not a happy man with me at the moment'

8

Beauden Barrett on the Ireland players who were 'targets' for the All Blacks

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm

With Test centurions Owen Farrell, Ben Youngs and Courtney Lawes absent, there is a youthful feel to England's touring party

FEATURE

'Enmity and history as Munster and Glasgow collide with URC final spot at stake'

In the age of contrived hype, this Celtic feud is a brilliant and important element of the URC.

FEATURE

Noah Lolesio: 'I've experienced all the ups and downs of international footy'

The fly-half is relaxed about the prospect of a Wallabies recall as he aims to steer Brumbies to the SRP final.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
T-Bone 25 minutes ago
Ollie Sleightholme: 'I went from 90 to 98 kilos in five weeks'

Ahem…that’s a rapid weight gain 😳 Had a great season

1 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 28 minutes ago
The Test rookie touted by Conrad Smith for All Blacks selection

Proctor deserves to be in the squad No chance Razor will break up the Jorko partnership for England given the exodus of players and injuries already ALB is also playing great so can both of them make it in?

2 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 34 minutes ago
Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm

On paper and form this appears an even series I’ll be disappointed at a 1-1 and massively disappointed if the English win 2-0 For every kiwi saying England won’t win just look at their recent form and their club teams And a timely reminder of the issues at lock for the ABs and a new coaching group But it’s exciting too - lots of talent to pick from The big area I see England having an advantage is at the ruck The ABs are fairly devoid of pilferers. Sevu Reece is probably the best!

7 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 47 minutes ago
Maturing lock Isaia Walker-Leawere has become a leader of the Hurricanes pack

Hmmm I wonder if Ryan and Razor can mould this guy These next 1 or 2 games could make or break it for him Played well but gives the impression of perhaps not being fully switched on Has the size - perhaps an inch or two short But he’s that bit bigger than others

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 50 minutes ago
NZR statement: Two coaches added to Scott Robertson’s All Blacks

Corey Flynn! Who saw that one coming to the ABs??? Inside track has it he was only interested in the check towards the end of his career and couldn’t be arsed training to standard…

7 Go to comments
M
Mitch 1 hours ago
Noah Lolesio: 'I've experienced all the ups and downs of international footy'

Still can’t believe BOK fidb’t give the Brumbies the penalty he should have which would have potentially won the thrm that game. Gotta say Brett, I’m disappointed about the start times for the weekend's games. There’s no way the NRL would move a game to accommodate a super rugby semi, so it’s sad to see super rugby being so accommodating.

3 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hours ago
Ex-England flyhalf says Crusaders downfall means series win over the All Blacks a 'realistic chance'

Same old story with England…..think they can but deep inside they know it will not happen

60 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
Joe Marchant on brutal chat with Eddie Jones that led to England exit

Come back to Super Rugby. Loved having him at the Blues.

5 Go to comments
R
Robbie 2 hours ago
Joe Marchant on brutal chat with Eddie Jones that led to England exit

Scrap eligibility rules now

5 Go to comments
D
Dave 3 hours ago
NZR statement: Two coaches added to Scott Robertson’s All Blacks

Sorry…whos crying??

7 Go to comments
s
stephen. 3 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

You'll soon change your tune if they were to lose that series. Since when was a rugby tour to New Zealand a non-event. In

11 Go to comments
J
Jmann 5 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

France have never won a RWC and failed to do so at home. NZ have won 3 (and probably should have won 6 if we’re honest). Hey France… you continue being you ;)

11 Go to comments
A
Ardy 7 hours ago
How the 'un-Australian' Brumbies are flying the flag in Super Rugby

I agree with Larkham’s statement about the Brumbies that they are ‘pragmatic’ and being realistic allows them to be competitive and the best team in Australia. The coaching of the Tahs looking to beef up rather than speed up, the Reds with all the skills but hate travelling away from Old, ditto the Force but without all the skills the Reds have. The Rebels playing South African rugby for most of the season and ensuring Gordon got little ball and well away from the Ad Line looked like something from 10 years ago in S.A. Losing Carter Gordon along with the Rebels is not a good sign for our rugby and Schmidt’s task, already a big ask has just got harder. I am hoping the Brumbies go all the way this year but have not picked them in my comp.

83 Go to comments
J
Jen 7 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

Cancel the games. If it’s too hard for the French to rustle up a full-strength side or they don’t care enough about it then let’s just can it.

11 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
'Worst-case scenario' leaves All Blacks short of locks to face England

from the Baby Blacks in 1986, the RWC’87 Champions were born.

9 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
Tyrel Lomax returns for Hurricanes' semi-final against Chiefs

Lomax absolutely destroyed the Boks in the Final. Must be close to no1 prop on the planet.

3 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
Titans statement: Wallabies' Carter Gordon quits union for NRL

Absolutely BONKERS decision. Australia has an incoming Lions tour - the biggest series of games outside a RWC. And 2 years after that a home RWC. Instead Gordon will be turning out for the GC Titans, historically one of the worst teams in the NRL. His agent should be axed.

8 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

France never send a full strength squad down under. Ever. But they always insist on a full strength AB team to tour France.

11 Go to comments
J
Jon 8 hours ago
Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm

> It is a hothousing opportunity for sure but there is also a chance England could get burned. Could be the elephant in the room that this happens first up against Japan and NZ get the rough end of the stick, a pricked and fired up England side. One wonders how their backs to combine though. Tough ask to have this countered by the simple unknown. NZ won’t be new but wouldn’t be surprised if it didn’t mean England were comfortable with knowing what _theyre_ up against.

7 Go to comments
J
Jmann 8 hours ago
Why the All Blacks should follow the 'Marco Pierre White theory of rugby selection'

Stephenson still has suspect defense.

15 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm
Search