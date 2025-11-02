Northern Edition
International

What Rassie Erasmus admits he didn't expect in win over Japan

South Africa's Head Coach Rassie Erasmus during The Rugby Championship match between South Africa Springboks and Argentina at Allianz Stadium on October 4, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Head coach Rassie Erasmus lauded his team’s physicality, intensity and respect for the opposition after South Africa opened their end-of-year tour with a 61-7 win over Japan at Wembley Stadium — but admitted the scoreline was not something he saw coming.

The Springboks ran in eight tries and were awarded a penalty try, while restricting Eddie Jones’ Brave Blossoms to a single converted score. It was a statement start to their northern tour, yet Erasmus was quick to temper expectations ahead of next weekend’s clash with France in Paris.

“We have to give credit to the whole team,” said Erasmus. “Some of the players have not played for us in a while, such as Gerhard [Steenekamp], Franco [Mostert], Johan [Grobbelaar], Andre [Esterhuizen] at No 7, and Zachary [Porthen] made his debut.

“And then if one looks at a player like Sacha [Feinberg-Mngomezulu] – who scored two tries in the match – he played for us for the SA ‘A’ team [three years ago], and he worked with the coaches on that tour.

“Tonight was a wet game against a Japanese team that we’ve struggled to put away before, and he was physical for a No.10. He kicked well, tackled well, and he’s got the magic feel for the game. So, with him, Manie [Libbok] and Handre [Pollard], we are in a good position with flyhalves.”

While pleased with the performance, Erasmus said the nature of the result surprised him.

“We’ll never forget Brighton, and we’ve only beaten them three times,” he said. “We struggled to put them away in the last two games, even in the [2019] RWC quarter-final, and we know what a good coach Eddie [Jones] is, so I didn’t expect this score.

“But for me, it was more about how the players entered the match with the respect and physicality they showed up with. Everything was not perfect, but I’m pleased with the intensity the players showed.”

Erasmus was already looking ahead to a far sterner examination at the Stade de France next week.

“We know what it’s like to play France away from home. The passion, intensity and atmosphere in which you play there is very different,” he said. “I think we have sufficient depth, experience and youth in the team, but it’s a totally different ball game going there.

“It’s a pressure cooker, and it gets to you. We beat them in the [2023] World Cup quarter-final, but we know how close that match was, so it’s a massive game, and then there’s Ireland ahead as well as Italy and Wales.

“So, although we are building, we need to keep reminding one another about that. We knew what was coming at Eden Park [against New Zealand], and we couldn’t pull it through, so we have to do some intelligent and physical stuff to pull it through next week.”

Captain Siya Kolisi, who opened the scoring with his 14th Test try, said the team’s adaptability and depth were key factors in such a strong performance.

“It’s good to have versatile players, so the coaches can pick who they want on the day, and that helps a lot if there is an injury in the game,” Kolisi said. “It enables us to adjust and not panic.”

Kolisi also praised the travelling support who turned out in wet conditions at Wembley.

“It was special to see the people come out in numbers and enjoy the match and even wait around at the end in the rain,” he said. “We have four more matches on tour, and we need them, so we encourage them to come to the games, and we’d like to thank them for their support tonight.”

ADVERTISEMENT
D
DS 5 days ago

I’m going to repeat what I said on another site as - and judging by a response I got it's even worse than I thought as the Japanese only flew over three days before the game - it's something we all tend to forget:


While this was a good warmup session for the Boks, one thing we all need to remember is that - just like the ABs when they were hammered 35-7 at Twickenham in 2013 - they travelled E-W from Japan last week and there's a time difference of 9 hours currently with London so jetlag could well have been a big problem. Whereas the Boks went S-N so there was effectively none.

H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

SA vs France could be the game of the year. Unless the officials have anything to do about it.


The boks will need 2-3 scores between them and France to win it and keep the crowd and other uncontrollables out of it. Less than that and the French will likely win.


The boys will be pumped for this one. Big hits incoming.

B
Ben 6 days ago

Well, I'm sold. Didn't have an opinion either way :) Catch y'all on the flipside

