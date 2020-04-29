8:30am, 29 April 2020

Wing Owen Jenkins will remain with the Dragons after putting pen to paper on a long-term contract with the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wales Sevens international Jenkins, 26, linked up with Dragons at the start of this season and has made 11 appearances in all competitions, scoring three tries.

Dean Ryan, Director of Dragons Rugby, said: “Owen was given an opportunity with us at the start of the season and has taken it with both hands. He has developed his game in our environment and I’m looking forward to working with him when we return.

Rennie responds to rumours over Wallabies gig

“Our thanks go to the Welsh Rugby Union Sevens programme for the support they have given Owen and for allowing him to pursue his ambitions to secure a regional contract.”

Jenkins, a former Wales Under-20s international, who has represented Wales on the sevens circuit in 40 tournaments, added: “I’m grateful for the opportunity Dragons gave me last summer to come in and join the squad and now the faith they’ve put in me with a contract. I’m really excited by where Dragons are going and to be part of the journey going forwards.

“Playing regional rugby has been my goal, but I’m thankful for my time with Wales Sevens as I wouldn’t really have got this chance without them or had all the amazing experiences that playing Sevens has given me.”

Gareth Williams, WRU Transition Coach and former Wales Sevens head coach: “It’s fantastic news that Owen is signing a permanent deal with the Dragons. It has been a key drive of the sevens programme over the last 10 years to develop players for International and Regional rugby. Owen, through our close work with the Regions, got an opportunity at the Dragons on loan and took full advantage of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve been fortunate to work closely with Owen the last few years, and it has always been his ambition to gain a Regional contact to move him forward in his development. It’s testament to his resolve and dedication. He took advantage of the intensity of sevens competition and training, and has achieved the next step of his progression. It’s a huge credit to him and we wish him the very best at Rodney Parade.”