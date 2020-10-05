12:38pm, 05 October 2020

Departing Harlequins captain Chris Robshaw has said that winning the Premiership in 2012 was his “greatest moment”, after signing off his career in England on Sunday with a 32-26 victory over Leicester Tigers at Welford Road. Shortly after his 300th and final appearance in a Quins shirt, the 34-year-old shared a message addressed to everyone involved with the club in what he described as the “hardest day of [his] rugby career”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video he thanked the club and the fans for the support throughout his career at the Stoop, which began in 2005.

The former England captain also singled out leading Quins to Premiership glory in 2012 as the standout moment in his club career.

After the London outfit topped the Premiership standings in the 2011/12 season, Robshaw steered his side to a 30-23 victory over Leicester in the Twickenham showcase, and even scored a try in the match. He recalled that day in his message, saying:

“We have had some incredible moments. Winning the Challenge Cup was unforgettable, but leading the team to the Premiership title was my greatest moment.

“I won’t forget seeing thousands of you lining the streets as we walked over to Twickenham Stadium. Celebrating and singing together long into the night at the Stoop, are and always will remain some of my most cherished moments of my life.”

Thank you @Harlequins , I love you and I’m going to miss you ?? pic.twitter.com/hR6SaFmwt8 — Chris Robshaw (@ChrisRobshaw) October 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Robshaw also shared a photo of his final ever Harlequins shirt, with “300th game” emblazoned on it.

That milestone meant he is only the second player to play 300 games for the club, behind Mike Brown, having already made the most appearances as captain.

Not a bad number to finish on @Harlequins #300 pic.twitter.com/Vr6meqcwv1 — Chris Robshaw (@ChrisRobshaw) October 4, 2020

Having played his final game at the Stoop in the penultimate round of the season, this past week has been filled with farewells and tributes to the 66-cap Englishman before he joins Major League Rugby’s San Diego Legion.

ADVERTISEMENT