Wales lifted the Guinness Six Nations trophy on Saturday – but not before head coach Wayne Pivac managed to pull himself together and defend the style of curtains in his house!

ADVERTISEMENT

Pivac’s backdrop during a live Friday night television interview after Wales were confirmed as champions attracted plenty of interest.

The floral-patterned curtains, complete with tassles, could possibly not be described as cutting-edge decor.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

And the Wales boss had clearly received plenty of ribbing from players and management before he attempted to draw matters to a close.

“I just want to clarify the questioning of the decor of the house that I live in,” a smiling Pivac told reporters ahead of the trophy presentation at Wales’ training base.

“The curtains weren’t selected by me or my wife Mikaela – we rent the property – so I just wanted to get that out there and clear it up!

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are not curtains of choice, but they are very thick and they keep the cold out and the warm in, so they do their job.

“Hopefully, I will be able to get some sort of sponsorship deal from a curtain place! There has been a lot of feedback on the curtains from all over the globe. It has taken off. I seriously hope I am going to get a windfall from that.”

Scotland’s victory over France on Friday, meanwhile, meant it was not curtains for Wales’ Six Nations campaign as they landed a sixth title.

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News
Simply the best Ali Williams compares his former teammates Dan Carter and Jonny Wilkinson, two of the best 10s to play the game. Gregor Paul Edge of glory The Crusaders exposed some familiar failings of the Blues in Sunday's victory. Patrick McKendry Raising the bar When will Richie Mo'unga finally transfer his excellent Super Rugby form into the test arena? Gregor Paul Attack force one If Super Rugby looks to be a different game entirely to the Six Nations, that's because it is. Gregor Paul Blue blooded Joe Rokocoko's soft spot for the Crusaders vanished when they beat his beloved Blues in the 1998 Super 12 final. Tom Vinicombe

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now