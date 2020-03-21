Watch: Five minutes of Christian Cullen destroying the Springboks and Wallabies in his prime

21 March, 7:32pm

RugbyPass is bringing back some old school memories to feed your rugby diet during this time without rugby. Watch five minutes of All Black fullback Christian Cullen destroying the Springboks and Wallabies during his Tri-Nations career from 1996-2002 during his prime.

Cullen remains one of the greatest players of all time and one of the most fondly remembered stars of the professional era. His international career was brief by today’s standards but sixty percent of RugbyPass fans still voted Cullen as the greatest fullback ever.

