Watch: ‘Extraordinary’ Antoine Dupont scores stunning try in SVNS return

Antoine Dupont has returned to the SVNS Series in style with the Frenchman showing brute strength and a clean pair of heels to score a runaway try in a thrilling pool stage clash with Great Britain at Madrid’s Civitas Metropolitano.

Dupont was named the Investec Player of the Year last week after leading Toulouse to Champions Cup glory by beating Irish juggernauts Leinster in the final and he’s continued to showcase his “extraordinary” abilities in Spain.

After debuting on the circuit in Vancouver and backing up one week later in Los Angeles earlier this year, Dupont had already proved himself a dangerous player on the SVNS Series. But Dupont’s latest rugby masterclass has once again left everyone in awe.

"Antoine Dupont I don't believe it" 🤯 The best rugby player in the world has done it again.#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSMAD pic.twitter.com/7Xo0Eh0fqR — HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) June 1, 2024

With France needing to beat Great Britain on Saturday evening to keep their hopes of taking out the Grand Final alive, Dupont was the difference. GB had just taken the lead when Dupont, who was wearing No. 25, made his way onto the field.

Thousands of fans let out a cheer when they noticed the former World Rugby 15s Player of the Year running onto the field – and it wouldn’t be the last time they’d be shouting out desperate cries of support for the man some consider to be the ‘GOAT’ of rugby union.

With one minute to play and France down by seven, Dupont got the ball near the right touchline and had sevens veteran Robbie Fergusson sizing him up in defence. While some might see that as low odds to score, Dupont backed himself all the way.

Dupont ran down the sideline before brutally shoving Fergusson off and onto the ground. The crowd let out a deafening cheer as the Frenchman ran away for the decisive score, which allowed Rayan Rebbadj to kick Les Bleus Sevens into golden point.

“Antoine Dupont, I don’t believe it! It’s just extraordinary what this man can do on a rugby field,” commentator Rupert Cox said on the broadcast.

“He’s hardly played all weekend. He’s come on with France down to six players and he’s given them a chance to take it to golden point.”

France went on to win in golden point with Nelson Epee scoring the match-winner in the 17th minute. Some Great Britain defenders ran after the try scorer in a desperate bid to do something but the result wasn’t in doubt.

Call it the ‘Antoine Dupont’ effect if you’d like but Les Bleus Sevens looked much better with the 15s superstar on the field. GB were going backwards in defence and it almost seemed inevitable that France would score the winner.

After the match, hundreds of fans crowded the tunnel as they shouted out ‘Dupont’ as loud as they could. Dupont signed some autographs, and spoke with a large pack of French journalists about the match, and then with this writer as well.

“I didn’t really think in the moment, I just saw that I didn’t have a lot of space so I tried to go straight, the defender was going back so I tried,” Dupont told RugbyPass & SVNS Series.

“It worked for the team so it was important.

“We didn’t have a lot of space, they controlled a lot. They were going back all the time but they defended very so well so we had to find an opportunity.”

