A trio of All Blacks stars have combined to tear the Chiefs’ defence apart during the two side’s Super Rugby Aotearoa clash in Hamilton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holding a slender one-point lead over the hosts with 10 minutes remaining in the first half, the Crusaders looked to patiently build a well-structured attack from the middle of the park.

Knocking on the door of the Chiefs’ half, halfback Mitchell Drummond, who is celebrating the milestone of becoming the youngest-ever Crusaders centurion, fired the ball down the short side to halves partner Richie Mo’unga.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
NZ players on why Springboks team to face Lions could be very different from 2019 RWC side

The livewire first-five used his dazzling footwork to draw in the defensive attempts of prop Angus Ta’avao and halfback Brad Weber, which created space on his inside for the supporting Scott Barrett.

The blindside flanker, who normally plies his trade at lock, then found himself bursting through a gaping hole in the Chiefs’ defence which allowed him to canter deep into enemy territory.

With Chiefs fullback Chase Tiatia standing in his way as the last line of defence, Barrett weighed up his options and decided to fling an outside ball to speedster Will Jordan.

Handed ample time and space to work his magic, the two-test All Blacks fullback didn’t need a second invitation to fully capitalise on the golden opportunity to extend his side’s lead by an extra five points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not even the covering effort of Chiefs first-five Damian McKenzie could halt the 23-year-old outside back as Mo’unga duly converted to give the away side a 17-9 advantage late in the opening stanza.

The Crusaders went on to hold that advantage heading into the sheds for the half-time break.

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News
Rise from the ashes NZ were once unstoppable at Under 20s level but the landscape has changed over the last decade. Tom Vinicombe Nothing is impossible Passion and resilience underpin the MLR and make everyone confident the US competition will flourish. Gregor Paul Room to move Analysis: Greater policing of the offside line has helped attacks flourish in Super Rugby Aotearoa 2021. Ben Wylie Guessing game Some major All Blacks selections still remain a mystery ahead of the test season. Patrick McKendry Devil in the detail New Zealand's rugby clubs are struggling - but aren't expecting a large piece of the Silver Lake pie. Michael Pulman

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now