7:08am, 17 May 2021

Wasps have confirmed the signing of former England U18s hooker Dan Frost, who will join the club at the end of the season from Cornish Pirates.

The 24-year-old frontrower joined Pirates in 2018, after coming through Bath Rugby’s Academy. An England international at Under 18, Frost was the Cornish Pirates’ 2019/20 Supporters’ Player of the Season.

So far this season Frost has played in all 9 games for the Cornish side in the Greene King IPA Championship and scored six tries, including a hat-trick in their last outing against Hartpury University on Saturday.

Wasps Men’s Head Coach Lee Blackett said: “We are delighted to sign an exciting young English hooker like Dan for next season.

“Dan has impressed in the Championship for a number of seasons now. We believe that he will be able to make the step up to the Premiership and he will really add to our impressive group of hookers at the club.

“We are all looking forward to working with Dan and helping him reach his potential in a Black and Gold shirt.”

Frost added: “I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to sign for such a great club, who play such an exciting brand of rugby.

“I can’t wait to get to work with everyone there and keep progressing my rugby at the highest level.

“Pirates have played a huge role in progressing my career to this point, so I’d like to thank everyone associated with the club for the opportunities they’ve given me.

“I hope I can help them finish the Championship season strongly.”