7:09am, 30 August 2020

Wasps have named their team to take on Bath Rugby for their Bank Holiday Monday showdown at The Rec.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Lee Blackett has included seven of players that faced off against Sale Sharks last week in the starting fifteen.

Having won their first two post-lockdown matches, Wasps are looking to bounce back after suffering 11 – 20 loss to Steve Diamond’s Sharks at the Ricoh Arena.

Kieran Reads talks to The Breakdown

WASPS TEAM TO FACE BATH:

15. SOPOAGA

14. KIBIRIGE

13. FEKITOA

12. MILLS

11. WATSON

10. UMAGA

9. ROBSON

1. WEST

2. TAYLOR

3. ALO

4. LAUNCHBURY (C)

5. GASKELL

6. J WILLIS

7. YOUNG

8. SHIELDS

REPLACEMENTS:

16. OGHRE

17. MCINTYRE

18. TOOMAGA-ALLEN

19. ROWLANDS

20. T WILLIS

21. VELLACOTT

22.GOPPERTH

23.MINOZZI

ADVERTISEMENT