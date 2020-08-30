Wasps have named their team to take on Bath Rugby for their Bank Holiday Monday showdown at The Rec.

Head coach Lee Blackett has included seven of players that faced off against Sale Sharks last week in the starting fifteen.

Having won their first two post-lockdown matches, Wasps are looking to bounce back after suffering 11 – 20 loss to Steve Diamond’s Sharks at the Ricoh Arena.

WASPS TEAM TO FACE BATH:

15. SOPOAGA
14. KIBIRIGE
13. FEKITOA
12. MILLS
11. WATSON
10. UMAGA
9. ROBSON
1. WEST
2. TAYLOR
3. ALO
4. LAUNCHBURY (C)
5. GASKELL
6. J WILLIS
7. YOUNG
8. SHIELDS

REPLACEMENTS:
16. OGHRE
17. MCINTYRE
18. TOOMAGA-ALLEN
19. ROWLANDS
20. T WILLIS
21. VELLACOTT
22.GOPPERTH
23.MINOZZI

