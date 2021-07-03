Close Notice
Waratahs down Reds to claim Super W title

By AAP
Getty Images

    The NSW Waratahs have been crowned Super W Champions for the fourth consecutive time after defeating the Queensland Reds 45-12 in Coffs Harbour.

    The Reds posted first points through a try to Liz Patu, who crashed over from a rolling maul after just four minutes .

    But that was a good as it got for the Reds as the Waratahs laid on seven tries to one from there on in.

    Maya Stewart, who was the beneficiary of brilliant lead up play by Arabella McKenzie and Mahalia Murphy, scored in the 12th minute before Eva Karpani and Margot Vella dotted down to hand the ‘Tahs a 19-5 advantage at the break.

    The second half started just as the first had finished, with the Waratahs on top.

    McKenzie opened the scoring in the second half when she sliced through off a scrum play, before the Reds answered with a pick-and-go try from Bree-Anna Cheatham moments later.

    It was all the home side after that however as Murphy a nd Emily Chancellor extended the lead with tries before Vella iced the title with her double.

    The Waratahs remained undefeated throughout the Super W season.

