12:00am, 07 February 2021

The Brumbies have today confirmed Wallabies outside back Tom Wright has been ruled out for the start of the Super Rugby AU season.

The winger has sustained bone bruising on his knee during training and scans have indicated he will likely miss at least the first six weeks of the season.

The 23-year-old previously represented the Sea Eagles in Australia’s NRL but was a consistent feature in the Brumbies’ matchday squad last year in his debut season, scoring nine tries in his 13 appearances for the club.

On the back of a Super Rugby AU title, Wright’s strong form in 2020 was rewarded with a first-ever call-up to the national squad and he was selected for his debut on the right wing in the Wallabies’ only win of the year, a 24-22 victory over the All Blacks in Brisbane. Wright touched down for a try in the second minute of the game and chalked up 92 running metres throughout the match, the most of any player on either team.

Wright was also used on the wing in the Wallabies’ final two matches of the season, both draws with Argentina.

“The timing of this injury is really unfortunate for Tom, he came back to the club in great shape and was looking forward to continuing where he left off last year,” said Brumbies coach Dan McKellar.

“While it’s extremely disappointing, Tom is the ultimate professional and is already doing everything he can with his rehab to make sure he’s back on the field as soon as possible.”

The Brumbies can still call upon the likes of Andy Muirhead and another former NRL player, Solomone Kata, for their opening Super Rugby AU match this Friday.

Toni Pulu has departed the club for the Western Force while Wallabies fullback Tom Banks could also step fill in on one of the wings if needed.

In the opening weekend of Super Rugby AU, the Brumbies will travel to Western Australia to take on the Force while the Reds will host the Waratahs in Queensland.

– with Brumbies Rugby

